Annual MLK Jr breakfast set for Jan. 16 in Anniston

The 21st annual MLK Breakfast & Youth Participation Day is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Anniston City Meeting Center.
Jackson Hodges, Anniston public relations director, said that a free breakfast will be provided and local youth will give performances as well to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The theme of this year’s event is “Never Lose Hope” and will feature Kimberly Houzah — a Saks High graduate — as the guest speaker.
“All city and county school students are invited to participate in this event and the school with the most participation will be given an award,” Hodges said.
Hodges said all registered volunteers will need to be at the Anniston Meeting Center at 8 a.m. There will be a sign-in table for all participating city and county school students.
During his lifetime King visited Anniston at least twice. During King’s first visit in December 1962, he spoke about voter registration and non-violent protests against segregation to a small group at a luncheon.
King arrived in a station wagon accompanied by Rev. Ralph Abernathy and Wyatt T. Walker — both noted civil rights activists. Dr. Gordon Rodgers, a prominent Anniston dentist in the city's black community and later a City Council member, made the announcement of King’s visit.
King visited the Model City again two years later in May 1964 as the marquee speaker at a mass meeting of the Calhoun County Improvement Association at the 17th Street Baptist Church.
King spoke to an overflow crowd about voting rights, the downfall of segregation, non-violence and his hope that a sweeping civil rights bill would get through Congress and land on the president’s desk.
Hodges said the city would like to thank the sponsors of the event for making the event possible: The Calhoun County Commission and Commissioner Fred Wilson, State Representative Barbara B. Boyd, Pandoras Art & Social Club, the Iota Mu Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the Pan Hellenic Council of Calhoun County and the Zeta Mu Sigma (alumni) Chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.