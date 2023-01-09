 Skip to main content
Annual MLK Jr breakfast set for Jan. 16 in Anniston

The 21st annual MLK Breakfast & Youth Participation Day is scheduled for 9 a.m.  Monday, Jan. 16, at the Anniston City Meeting Center. 

Jackson Hodges, Anniston public relations director, said that a free breakfast will be provided and local youth will give performances as well to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.