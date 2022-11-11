 Skip to main content
Annual memorial service at German Italian POW cemetery to return after three-year hiatus

Soldiers salute a wreath placed to honor the memory of those that lost their lives at the annual German-Italian POW memorial service in 2018.

The Annual Memorial Service at the German Italian POW Cemetery at Fort McClellan will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 1:30 p.m. Special guests are family members of one of the German veterans buried there. They have travelled from their home in Marburg, Germany, to attend the ceremony.

For more than four decades, services have been held at the cemetery to pay tribute to the 26 Germans and 3 Italians buried there. Only four German soldiers buried there were interned at the Fort McClellan POW Camp. The others died and were buried in various area POW camps. When those camps closed, the remains were moved for final burial at the Fort McClellan Cemetery.