Annual memorial service at German Italian POW cemetery to return after three-year hiatus

The Annual Memorial Service at the German Italian POW Cemetery at Fort McClellan will be held on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 1:30 p.m. Special guests are family members of one of the German veterans buried there. They have travelled from their home in Marburg, Germany, to attend the ceremony.
For more than four decades, services have been held at the cemetery to pay tribute to the 26 Germans and 3 Italians buried there. Only four German soldiers buried there were interned at the Fort McClellan POW Camp. The others died and were buried in various area POW camps. When those camps closed, the remains were moved for final burial at the Fort McClellan Cemetery.
The third Sunday in November is the traditional date for the service, as it coincides with many Memorial Day Services in Europe. The US Army conducted these dignified services each year. Military wore dress uniforms, the Honor Guard presented flags and the Army Band provided appropriate music. Representatives from all three countries spoke and placed wreaths at the site. A reception followed with fellowship and renewed friendships. When the post closed, local civilian citizens took up the responsibility of the annual service.
The cemetery is now under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, and has undergone an extensive upgrade. It is maintained to the same standards as all other national cemeteries.
While there are other German and Italian POWs buried in the US, it is believed the service at Fort McClellan is the only one that continues to honor these fallen dead in this manner. Citizen volunteers give their time and personal resources, and provide food and other support to this event.
The service follows the traditional format established by the military. The Jacksonville State University ROTC Department provides the Color Guard, flags are placed on each grave and wreaths are laid by Senior Military Representatives from each country.
German Italian Memorial Cemetery is located at 3541 Shipley Drive at Fort McClellan. Shipley Drive is off Alabama 21, north of Anniston, just across from Wal-Mart.
In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Cane Creek Community Gardens, 77 Justice Avenue, located across from the sports complex off Summerall Gate Road.
The public is cordially invited to attend. For more information, contact Thom Cole at 256-283-4246 or Thomas Gilbert at 407-848-4328.