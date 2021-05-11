Annual law enforcement memorial to be held Wednesday in Anniston

Police killed in the line of duty will be honored at Wednesday’s fourth annual Law Enforcement Memorial event in Anniston.
Police from several local agencies will gather at Centennial Memorial Park on Quintard Avenue at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with guest Gov. Kay Ivey serving as the keynote speaker.
The gathering is part of National Police Week each year. Names of police who died in the line of duty during 2019 and 2020 have been added to the memorial wall at the park and will be unveiled during the event, according to Ken Rollins, an organizer of the event.