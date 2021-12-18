Annual gift of Anniston bicycles received cheerfully

Holiday cheer was in plentiful supply Saturday as the Anniston Kiwanis crew teamed up with several local organizations to bring more than 150 bicycles to kids in need.
With Santa perched nearby giving hugs to little passers-by, Kiwanis volunteers braved the drizzly weather to put smiles on kids' faces in their fifth annual bicycle giveaway at the Martin’s in Oxford.
Some moms, like Antoinette Stewart of Anniston, elected to keep the bikes as a surprise for Christmas morning for her three little ones — Ah’moni, Aleena, and Zahari.
“They had already been peeking so I had to remove all the gifts from my house and take them to their grandma’s house,” Stewart said. “I actually dropped them off and they were already being nosey, saying, ‘Where are you going?’.”
The bikes were purchased by local businessman Bill Wakefield — of Wakefield’s in Anniston — and Kiwanis puts the bikes together with the help of several local organizations.
“We get a lot of help,” said Mickey Starling, president elect of Kiwanis Anniston. “AOD’s come out. Our Key Clubs — which are our high school affiliates — come out and help as well.”
Starling said the Anniston Fire Department also took 12 to put together. Other organizations, such as the Anniston Water Department, Police Department, and Sparklight have also helped put bikes together in recent years, according to Kiwanis co-chair Robert Smith.
The Kiwanis club, however, worked tirelessly for several Saturdays to put the bikes together in time.
“As long as we have coffee and donuts, we’ll work every Saturday,” Starling said.
Sonda Coleman, this year’s president of the Anniston chapter, also played a key role in organizing the work sessions and the giveaway.
“I love doing this,” Coleman said, “It brings joy to kids and Christmas and to have our members involved also brings joy. The project takes many hours, but it helps so many families.”
Coleman thanked B.R. Williams Trucking Inc. for donating the warehouse space to store the bicycles and for hosting the work sessions. Also, the company loaded the bicycles and brought them to Martin’s in Oxford where the giveaway took place.
Smith said the Boys and Girls Club of Anniston was at the event Saturday to help volunteer for their third year. The group, along with DHR, help Kiwanis choose the kids, according to Smith.
“They’ve done an outstanding job,” Smith said. “They pick up the kids, they take the bikes to their homes — because a lot of times it’s hard to get the bikes home if you have two or three children.”
Smith said in the 5 years they have held the event, they have been able to provide more than 900 bicycles to children in the area — in an array of sizes, from toddler ride-alongs, to the larger sizes for the bigger kids.
“We’ve had so many rewarding experiences with the kids and just seeing the joy, and somehow — God makes this work out every year,” Smith said. “We’re always worried we’re going to have too many or not enough.”
Smith said some years back they had had two bicycles left, so they asked Martin’s employees if any of them had children in need of a bike.
“This grandmother came out — tears streaming town her face — and she had two grandchildren that were not getting anything for Christmas,” Smith said. “And that was the exact number of bikes that we had.”