Cat lovers, rejoice. The annual St. Patrick’s Day Cat Show, a project of the Alabama Paws-n-Claws Cat Club, is coming later this month.
The club, a part of the International Cat Association, hosts the show from March 15-17 at the Anniston Meeting Center. The show will be open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for kids and seniors. Attendees who bring dry food for cat shelters will save $1 on their admission tickets.
Meg Ridgway, the publicity manager of the club, says that the show will display cats of various breeds, colors, and personalities from all over the country.
“We have everything from Abyssinians to the Tonkinese, from the Persian to the sphinx,” Ridgway said.
Judges will award cats in two divisions, a division for household kittens and a division for household adults. Cats will be judged based on certain criteria and even the judges’ own personal preferences.
“You might have one judge that likes black and white cats, and you might have another judge that likes red cats,” Ridgway said.
Ridgway encourages people to go to the cat show and learn more about different breeds.
“In the years that I’ve been, I’ve learned something new every year,” she said.