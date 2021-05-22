Anniston's Memorial Day public observance to resume

Ken Rollins didn’t want to see the annual Memorial Day celebration in Anniston canceled last year, he said, but he didn’t want to put anyone’s health at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Which is why, he said, he’s so excited to be able to bring it back this year.
“From my perspective, it’s a lot of work,” he said. “That said, I was so looking forward to it. It’s just something that needs to be done.”
Rollins, an Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs board member who organizes the event each year, said this Memorial Day celebration is set for 11 a.m. May 31 at Centennial Memorial Park on Quintard Avenue.
For the most part, he said, the order of events will be the same as it has always been. There will be patriotic songs performed by Steve Chappel of Augusta, Ga., Cleburne County Commissioner Ryan Robertson and several others, he said, and the Young Marines will hold a tribute.
Unfortunately, he said, this will be the first Memorial Day celebration without Calhoun County Commissioner Eli Henderson, who died from COVID-19 complications in August.
Henderson had been instrumental in raising funds to build Centennial Memorial Park and had played an active role in organizing the ceremony ever since, Rollins said.
“We were friends for over 30 years,” he said. “I never did a program without his comments up first.”
However, Rollins said, Henderson’s wife, Carolyn, has taken up the mantle and already stepped in to help this year. He said she already helped him smooth things over when he hit a snag while planning and is going to give comments on Henderson’s behalf.
“She stepped up in this, just like Eli would have done,” he said.
Many people associate Memorial Day with barbeques, fishing, swimming and sales, Rollins said, but it’s about more than that.
“That’s something to do, but I’d like for someone to take one hour to come out here and pay tribute to the 11,000 Alabamians who died in the line of duty,” he said.