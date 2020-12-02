Anniston's leaf and brush problem due in part to unenforced policy; here's how to help

Just outside a chain-link fence around a yard on Kilby Terrace, a mound of severed pine tree limbs at least 5 feet high awaited pickup by Anniston city workers a few days before Thanksgiving. Atop the real evergreen limbs lay a small, artificial Christmas tree that someone tossed out as garbage.
Because of that little Christmas tree, Public Works Director David Arnett said, the city will have to pay to take the entire pile to the Calhoun County landfill — instead of burning it up, which it can do for free.
“Now you see what we’re up against,” Arnett said.
Arnett, Anniston’s public works director for just under a year, would like to change the way the Model City handles its fall leaves. And piles of brush. And toilets, mattresses and all the assorted items people in the city throw to the curb.
According to Arnett, the city pays about $120,000 per year in landfill fees to dispose of junk that the city, technically, doesn’t have to pick up. And with few people observing the city’s rules on leaves and brush, leaf pickup is a lot slower than it could be, Arnett said.
Much of the blame, he said, falls on the city.
“We’ve created an environment in which people expect we’ll pick up anything,” he said.
A yearly headache
Arnett is the first to admit that raking leaves this time of year is a headache for anyone. At his own home, he said, raking and bagging leaves is more than a full day of work — and at this time of year, more leaves are falling even as the raking goes on.
You can’t burn leaves within city limits, he said, and if you leave them in a pile, there’s the frustration of watching them blow in the wind.
Still, the city does have rules. To get your leaves picked up, you’re supposed to put them in a pile, on your property, close to the street — but not in the street or the gutter. If you’ve got brush — downed limbs and so on — that is supposed to go into a separate pile. Eventually city workers will come around with a “leafer,” a big vacuum truck, and suck up the leaves.
Riding behind the leafer, typically, is a brush crew. Workers in a truck with a lifting arm on the back will pluck up your brush pile and deposit it into the truck.
In an ideal world — a model city, if you will, flat as a pancake with streets in a grid pattern — those crews would scour the city quickly and regularly, with city workers eventually burning up all the leaves and brush. People would take sofas and dressers to the landfill, or buy appliance pickup tags that the city, supposedly, issues for a fee.
The discarded couch
This is Anniston, though, a city set half on a hill, populated by people with often tough jobs and often not a lot of money. Riding along behind a brush truck in the hills above 10th Street, shortly before Thanksgiving, Arnett could easily point out the ways things go wrong.
On a curb on Elizabeth Street, someone neatly laid out a pile of branches for the brush truck — then piled a cardboard box full of junk on top of the pile, then flopped some ripped-up carpet on top of that.
On Maplewood, a couch and a table sat atop a pile of branches.
Not far from that, a yard was filled with what might be debris from Tropical Storm Zeta: a massive tree, cut into sizable lengths and pushed into a pile.
City workers will probably pick up all of it, Arnett said. That’s what the city has done in the past, he said, overlooking the rules and taking whatever people put out.
Alabama environmental rules won’t allow the city to burn non-vegetative garbage. So when the brush truck picks up that pile of limbs with a garbage bag on top of it, the entire truck full of brush has to go to the county landfill.
It costs the city money, but there’s a cost to residents, too, in time.
“Do you know how long it takes for that truck to get to the landfill?” Arnett asked, while sitting in his pickup and watching a brush truck at work near West 29th Street. The loader scooped up a pile of limbs with a mattress on top, then moved to a side street to pick up several large tree stumps, one by one.
From that street to the landfill and back, he said, would likely take an hour. That’s an hour the truck won’t be running.
So, why not just take the garbage bags and broken chairs off the top of the brush piles, then take the brush off to be burned? Arnett’s not convinced it would save time or money. He said it would create an expectation that city workers are going to sort people’s trash.
“We’ve got 250 miles of road,” he said. “And if you count both sides, that’s 500 miles they have to cover. Do you really want to pay city workers to sort trash on 500 miles of road?”
Typically, the city runs two leafers, one east of Quintard and one west of Quintard, with two brush trucks following. Every day, each truck picks up where it left off the day before.
“The volume of the debris determines the schedule,” Arnett said.
Both sides of Quintard
Compliance with the rules isn’t an east-or-west problem. On both sides of Quintard, Arnett said, people leave much the same kinds of trash.
East or west, people rake their leaves right into the gutter, where they can cause flooding problems. Or they pile their leaves too far from the street.
“Some people don’t pile their leaves close enough to the road, and we have to go into the yard for them,” said Sam Bean, one of the leaf truck workers.
Earlier this month, Arnett appealed to the Anniston City Council to come up with a new, clearer set of leaf collecting policies that the city can publicize and enforce.
Some council members acknowledged that they themselves had misunderstood the rules. They said they would likely revisit the rules in the future.
Ward 3 Councilwoman Ciara Smith said it’s clear the city has to find a solution. If there are new rules, she said, the city will have to be thoughtful about how it introduces them.
“You can’t really tell citizens how to do certain things, when they’ve been doing it a different way for years,” she said.
What to do with leaves in Anniston
City officials say they’re running into problems with leaf collection, partly because some of the rules on garbage pickup are unclear and partly because few people are following the rules that exist. Here are some tips to make leaf pickup go faster:
• Pile loose leaves on the edge of your yard, but not in the gutter. If they’re in the gutter, they’ll create drainage problems. If they’re too far from the curb, the leaf truck can’t reach them.
• Try to get loose leaves all in one place. A single pile is better than a line of leaf piles across your lot, said Public Works Director David Arnett.
• Bagging is faster. If you bag your leaves, they’re likely to get picked up faster, Arnett said. Bagged leaves will go to the landfill instead of the incinerator, he said, but leaves are lighter than other bagged trash and therefore don’t add much to landfill costs.
• Keep it separate. Put leaves in one pile and brush in another. If you put brush or garbage on top of leaves, the leaf truck can’t get to the leaves.
• Don’t stack garbage on top of brush. If there’s garbage on top of a brush pile, either bagged trash or big items like a mattress, all of it goes into the brush truck. And then the entire truck has to go to the landfill. It costs the city money, and it slows the progress of brush pickup.