Anniston's Heritage Festival brings in good vibes

Heritage Fest

This spiritual group moves many in Saturday's crowd at Anniston's Heritage Festigal

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

Layered across the grass at Zinn Park Saturday, scores of people draped themselves over lawn chairs in the summer heat basking in the spiritual music that floated out from the stage. 

Beginning at 2 p.m., Anniston’s Heritage Day Festival featured a diverse lineup of musical acts that ranged from moving spiritual performances to several rap groups.

Nurses at Heritage fest

Nurses Latonya Rogers and Maria Dora Mazariegoes Roblero set up to take health screenings as part of a church's "healthy living" outlook. 

Photo Gallery: 2023 Heritage Festival

Zinn park lights up the block in downtown Anniston Saturday with colorful canopies, bright music and plenty to eat for their 2023 Heritage Festival. The Heritage Festival is Anniston's Juneteenth event which is the celebration of the emancipation of enslaved individuals. Kids ran through the splashpad or took a ride on the kiddy train as the adults hunker down in the shady areas of the park listening to the live music. Vendors were set up throughout the grassy area while the food trucks lined the outside border of the park. Black creators sold their wares of handmade trinkets or spreading the news of their business. 

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.