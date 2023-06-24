Anniston's Heritage Festival brings in good vibes

Layered across the grass at Zinn Park Saturday, scores of people draped themselves over lawn chairs in the summer heat basking in the spiritual music that floated out from the stage.
Beginning at 2 p.m., Anniston’s Heritage Day Festival featured a diverse lineup of musical acts that ranged from moving spiritual performances to several rap groups.
Around 3 p.m. folks were already well into the mood; some worshiping and putting their hands up, some rocking side to side with closed eyes. The ambience of the area seemed to move many in a powerful way.
The event, Anniston’s Juneteenth celebration, commemorates the emancipation of the last group of enslaved Blacks in Galveston, Tex. Saturday’s event brought together Black artists, Black musical groups, Black churches, and other community members that were led by people of color, to celebrate Juneteenth and honor their heritage.
The park was filled with the laughter of several tiny humans running through the splash pad or taking a ride on the small train that was tugging through the park. The smell of savory food cooking spread through the air from the nearby food trucks.
Outside of the pavilion area stood several vendors such as Calhoun County’s Health Services Center and Mt Olive Baptist Church of Anniston.
The church had several tables set up with healthy snacks, literature and other things to help promote healthy living, according to representative Sebrina Robinson.
“We’re doing healthy snack bags and orange juice. We’re also giving out information on healthy eating, the vegetarian/vegan dieting. We’re also doing blood pressure, glucose screening, weight and all of that,” Robinson said.
Behind Robinson, two nurses were set up ready to give health screenings to festival goers, blood pressure cuffs and COVID tests ready to go.
Those who missed out on the first few event performances can still catch the remaining acts tonight, with performance times as follows:
Phaze 2 Ft. Aretta Woodruff 5:00 p.m.
Daybreakk Band 6:30 p.m.
Urban Mystic 8:00 p.m.
Silk 9:30 p.m.
