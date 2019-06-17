The city of Anniston will get $520,000 and the old federal courthouse on Noble Street in exchange for City Hall, if City Council members approve a land swap with the federal government.
That land swap is on the agenda for a council meeting Tuesday.
The vote is a crucial step in a long-planned effort to build a new $42 million federal courthouse where City Hall now stands.
“We’re making changes and working on a final draft of the agreement,” said Anniston city attorney Bruce Downey.
City officials have worked for years to land a new federal courthouse, a project city leaders hope will help revive downtown Anniston.Trials held in the current Noble Street courthouse mostly involve civil cases, though the planned new courthouse would be able to host criminal trials as well, federal officials have said.
Making room for the courthouse, though, requires a complicated dance. The federal General Services Administration wants to build on the Gurnee Avenue block where City Hall now stands. That means city government has to move its offices out of the building.
The GSA plans to give the current courthouse to the city in exchange for City Hall, but the court system still needs the building until the new courthouse is finished. That means city offices need to move off the site until the new courthouse is finished. The council in December voted to lease the top floor of The Anniston Star’s building on McClellan Boulevard for five years as a temporary city hall.The rent on the building is $275,000 per year.
City Councilman Ben Little, a critic of the move, cautioned at the time that the move would “bankrupt the city.” Proponents of the move noted that the GSA would likely give the city money to make up for differences in the market value of City Hall and the old courthouse.
City officials on Monday released a draft of the land swap agreement. That agreement assigns a $1.3 million value to the 4-acre City Hall property and an $800,000 value to the old courthouse. The land deal would have the GSA giving $500,000 to the city to make up the difference, plus $20,000 in moving expenses.
City officials had little comment on the proposed agreement Monday. Interim city manager Stephen Folks referred questions to Downey.Folks has been in the top administrative position at the city for less than a week, following Jay Johnson’s resignation from the position.
As of Monday, the proposed land swap agreement still named Johnson as a party signing on the city’s behalf. It also cites Monday as the deadline for the city to agree to the deal. Downey said both details were being corrected in a new draft expected to be ready for the Tuesday vote.
The contract also requires the city to vacate “streets or alleys on or adjoining the city land.” Gurnee is one of the busiest streets downtown, but city planner Toby Bennington said the clause doesn’t mean the street will be vacated.
“It refers to alleys on the site,” Bennington said.
Little said he said he didn’t believe the city was getting a fair price for the City Hall property.
“I don’t want to kill the courthouse,” he said. “I just don’t want the courthouse to kill Anniston.”
Little said he believes the courthouse swap will eventually cost the city $8 million to $10 million – the cost, he said, of the move, rent at The Star and construction or renovation of a new city hall in the future.
Asked how he arrived at that price tag, Little said it was his estimate. He said the rest of the council also doesn’t know the exact cost of the move.
“The city has not done its due diligence,” Little said.
Attempts to reach Mayor Jack Draper and GSA officials were not successful Monday.
The council meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.