Anniston woman indicted on manslaughter charge

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted an Anniston woman last month in the death of another woman in March.
The grand jury indicted Tomekia Lasalle Wilson, 29, on a charge of manslaughter.
According to Wilson’s indictment, she “recklessly” caused the death of Quonisha Monique Royal on March 20 by stabbing her.
Anniston police initially charged Wilson with murder that day. Police told The Star then they were called to Constantine Homes shortly after midnight and found 29-year-old Royal lying outside the apartment complex.
Royal was taken by ambulance to Regional Medical Center, where she later died as police questioned Wilson.
Wilson was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000. She was released on bond in June, according to court records. Her arraignment was set for Oct. 29.
An attempt Thursday to reach Wilson’s attorney, Bill Broome, was not immediately successful.
Manslaughter is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.