Anniston woman charged with stabbing man

Anniston police charged a woman earlier this week after she allegedly stabbed a man.
Police charged Sheila Bayless Brown, 54, of Anniston on Monday with second-degree domestic violence.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Brown and the victim got into an argument that day that turned physical and Brown stabbed him. Brown was arrested at the scene, Price said.
Brown was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. As of Wednesday, Brown was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. She is set to appear in court July 2 for a preliminary hearing.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, which can result in up to 20 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction.