Anniston woman charged with killing boyfriend remains in jail on $250,000 bond

An Anniston woman charged with the December shooting of her boyfriend had her preliminary hearing at the Calhoun County Courthouse Wednesday.
District Judge Randy Moeller ruled that the case would move on to a grand jury, but did not rule on the defendant’s request for a reduced bond.
According to testimony, Anniston police responded on Dec. 18 at 3:45 a.m. to a 911 call in reference to a gunshot victim at the 4500 block of Sprague Avenue. The victim, Jacoby White, 24, died while awaiting transportation to treatment after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head. The suspect, Jada Cook, 19, who was identified as White’s romantic partner, is believed to have fired the gun.
According to investigators, on the night leading up to the shooting there had been a total of four 911 calls made. The first 911 call was made by Cook, who told operators a man was trying to kill her. According to investigators, at the time of the call there is footage of White and Cook at a Shell station at 18th Street and Quintard in which the two appeared to be having an argument. White jumped out of the car and slammed the door. Cook then backed up “aggressively.”
White then began hitting the vehicle on the passenger side and the footage showed him holding a gun. Cook told operators she called for the wrong reason, and disconnected the call. She would later deny that she’d called 911 when being questioned by the police. White then got into the car with a friend and left, according to police testimony.
The second 911 call was from White reporting his car stolen by Cook, but then he later called again to say the vehicle had been returned. The fourth and final call to 911 was from White’s stepfather, reporting the shooting incident which took White’s life.
Cook reportedly did not tell investigators about the Shell incident, and instead said she went straight home with Jacoby. During his interview with the police, White’s stepfather said Cook had lived at the White residence on and off for three years. She came to the residence to collect her things after saying White “couldn’t handle his liquor” and left. She returned later to look for her lost cell phone.
Cook initially told investigators that she was in the closet looking for her cellphone, and White fell on his gun causing an accidental discharge. The Anniston Police Department investigated the possibility of the shooting being an accident, but ultimately the autopsy showed that was not possible. Despite evidence of a domestic dispute between the two and having observed injuries on Cook’s face leading them to believe there had been a physical altercation, investigators also concluded the shooting was not in self-defense.
The defense put forth a motion to have Cook’s bond reduced from $250,000 to $15,000, citing that she has no prior convictions. The defense said they do not believe Cook is a danger to herself or anyone else. Cook reportedly wishes to continue working, as she was saving money to put herself through school. Moeller did not make a decision on this motion, and is instead going to consider it while reviewing the facts of the case.