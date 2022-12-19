 Skip to main content
Anniston woman charged with killing boyfriend during argument

Anniston police have arrested an Anniston woman in connection with a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours Sunday.

Jada Cook, 19, was arrested and charged with the shooting death of her boyfriend, Jacoby White, 24, of Anniston, according to a press release by the Anniston Police Department.

Jada Cook

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.