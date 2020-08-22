Anniston woman celebrates 100th birthday with parade

Melon Stewart sat under a white tent on her lawn Saturday evening, wearing a silver gown and a sparkly mask watching cars as they passed.
And dozens of them, many decorated with signs, balloons and streamers, honked and cheered as they passed her.
They were celebrating a day most people never get to see: her 100th birthday. She credited her Christian faith for that.
“I’m glad I’ve lived this long,” Stewart said.
Stewart’s official birthday is Wednesday. To celebrate, her family, friends and Anniston city officials threw a parade in her honor.
“This is her day,” Mayor Jack Draper said of Stewart. “It’s all about her.”
Valerie Truss, her oldest granddaughter, said the family had wanted a party for her, but had to change plans after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“We had to do the next best thing,” Truss said.
Elora Stewart, who had hung a sign from her car which read “100 years of love,” described her grandmother-in-law as the glue that held the family together.
“She’s a very warmhearted person, a giving person, a fair and loving person,” she said. “Her family is her world.”
After the procession ended, some members of the parade got out of their cars and serenaded Stewart with “Happy Birthday,” then her favorite song, “ Have a Little Talk With Jesus.”
“She’ll tell you, ‘If you’re having trouble, have a little talk with Jesus. If you’re having a good day, have a little talk with Jesus,’” Elora Stewart said.
Draper read a proclamation the city had passed last Tuesday, congratulating her, and city officials gifted her with a key to the city.
“I think it’s a wonderful milestone,” Draper said. “And I’m impressed that so many people have come out to celebrate.”
Stewart’s son, Robert Stewart, said his mother wasn’t the only family member to reach 100 years old. Her grandfather lived to be 104, her aunt also lived to be 100 and her sister lived to be 99, he said.
“She comes from a family of longevity,” he said.
According to Stewart, some of her best memories involve baking and tending to her flower garden. Stewart may be nearly 100, she said, but she didn’t feel like it.
“I feel like I’m about 28,” she said with a chuckle.