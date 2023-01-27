Anniston warming station to remain open Friday night

The city of Anniston has announced the public warming station in The Bridge at the Anniston First United Methodist Church, 1400 Noble Street, will remain open through the morning of Saturday, Jan. 28th due to forecasted freezing temperatures.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham is forecasting a low of 33 degrees with winds blowing between 5 and 10 miles per hour.
Saturday will be mostly clear with a high of 59 degrees and a low around 42 degrees.
An 80 percent chance of rain is forecast for Sunday after 1 p.m. with a high near 56 degrees and a low of 48. Rain chances will decrease to 20 percent by Monday morning.
This warming station has been made possible by the City of Anniston’s Community Task Force on Homelessness, led by United Way of East Central Alabama, in partnership with the Anniston First United Methodist Church, Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County and His Hands and Feet Ministries of Calhoun County.
To contact the warming station, call (256) 848-7755.
For more information on other community resources, contact the local United Way via their 24/7 helpline by dialing 2-1-1.
Those interested in donating items, meals, and/or assisting in meal preparations for the warming station, may contact Diane Smith's His Hands and Feet Ministries at (704) 904-8774.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.