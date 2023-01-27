 Skip to main content
Anniston warming station to remain open Friday night

The city of Anniston has announced the public warming station in The Bridge at the Anniston First United Methodist Church, 1400 Noble Street, will remain open through the morning of Saturday, Jan. 28th due to forecasted freezing temperatures.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham is forecasting a low of 33 degrees with winds blowing between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.