 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Anniston warming station to be open through Friday

The National Weather Service in Birmingham’s forecast of nighttime freezing temperatures and possible severe storms has caused the city of Anniston to announce it will open its warming station downtown.

The facility is located at The Bridge, behind First United Methodist Church, 1400 Noble Street, in the evenings Sunday through Friday.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.