Anniston warming station to be open through Friday

The National Weather Service in Birmingham’s forecast of nighttime freezing temperatures and possible severe storms has caused the city of Anniston to announce it will open its warming station downtown.
The facility is located at The Bridge, behind First United Methodist Church, 1400 Noble Street, in the evenings Sunday through Friday.
The forecast as of Sunday morning called for a slight chance of showers for Sunday with a low temperature of 38 degrees.
Monday will be clear with a low reaching 29 degrees.
The chance of precipitation increases to 100 percent Tuesday night with breezy winds and the chance of a thunderstorm after midnight with a low of 45 degrees.
The NWS Hazardous Advisory Outlook says severe storms are possible Tuesday night through Wednesday morning across the southern positions of central Alabama with damaging winds and tornadoes as the main threats and potential wind gusts of 35 miles per hour.
Skies will begin to clear in the afternoon on Wednesday with lows reaching 37 degrees in the evening, then dipping to 28 degrees Thursday night and 32 degrees on Friday night.
