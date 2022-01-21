Anniston warming station reopens

The public warming station at the Carver Community Center, 720 West 14th Street in Anniston, has reopened and will remain open until Friday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m.
The City of Anniston made the decision to reopen the station as weather forecasts are predicting freezing temperatures through the rest of this week and into next week.
This warming station effort is being led by the City of Anniston’s Community Task Force on Homelessness. For more information on the warming station, contact the Carver Community Center at: 256-231-7630.
Those interested in donating meals and/or assisting in meal preparations for the warming station, contact Ms. Diane Smith at 704-904-8774.