The Waffle House on Quintard Avenue in Anniston is closed, but there’s no need to panic: It’s set to reopen Thursday morning.
A notice posted on the restaurant’s door offered an apology for the closure to would-be patrons Monday morning and said the restaurant would reopen on May 2 at 7 a.m. Some might have difficulty reading the notice from the street, outside the road cones blocking the parking lot, where construction equipment and trucks were parked at noon Monday.
According to Anniston building inspector Lee Willis, the city issued a permit for the work Jan. 28, though he said the company filed paperwork before that date on the project. Willis said the work will update the restaurant’s sidewalk with more Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps, which will provide better wheelchair access.
Attempts Monday to contact the Anniston store and Waffle House’s corporate offices in Georgia by phone were unsuccessful.
As of Monday, one ramp was visible at the end of the sidewalk facing the parking lot. Blueprints for the project were posted beside the front door. The plans showed two handicap-accessible parking spaces wide enough for vans and three spots on the sidewalk in front of the building labeled “ADA landing.”
Graham Sisson Jr., director of the Governor’s Office on Disability in Montgomery, said Monday that compliance with the act is like “Field of Dreams,” a 1989 Kevin Costner movie.
“Build it and they will come,” Sisson said by phone. “People say ‘I’ve never seen anybody with a disability around here,’ but if you build it — put accessible features in — you allow them to become paying customers like everybody else.”
The Americans with Disabilities Act was made federal law in July 1990, with the goal of preventing discrimination against anyone with disabilities. The act has provisions for discrimination in employment, public transit and public accommodations. Those accommodations include the removal of physical barriers that prevent access to people with disabilities, or the addition of features like ramps for wheelchairs.
Sisson said the fines for noncompliance were $75,000 for the first violation and $150,000 for the second. The law is enforced by the federal Department of Justice, though individuals could sue businesses based on failure to comply with the law.
“It’s not an option,” he said. “It’s mandatory under federal law.”
Sisson, who has used a wheelchair for almost 40 years, said he’s had “about 85 percent” success making businesses accessible by asking the owners to make accommodations.
“You go to the business owner and let them know, ‘I’m trying to access your business, I’d like to become a paying customer, could you make these changes?’”
He said some fixes, like widening a door frame to fit a wheelchair, can be achieved with offset door hinges, a fix that would cost about $25. He said accommodation might not even require new construction; he once heard of a hardware store on the second floor of a building that took phone orders from disabled customers and delivered the products downstairs.
Willis noted that his perspective on the act has changed over the years he’s worked as an inspector.
“I think ADA goes above and beyond blue stripes on a parking space,” he said. Other accommodations might include lever handles instead of doorknobs, and lever-style faucet knobs. Both can be used by someone who can’t grasp and twist with their hands, for instance.
Sisson said that fulfilling compliance in new construction is usually less than 1 percent of the cost of that construction. He also said that businesses are not “grandfathered in” or allowed to ignore compliance. Part of his job, he explained, is informing and explaining the act.
“I think the law is reasonable, people just need to understand it,” he said. “That’s why the state created the service I have, because there’s a lot of misinformation.”