Anniston voters carry out their democratic duty

Ernest Snodgress wants change.
Snodgress and a handful of others relaxed under a large shade tree and passed out sample ballots to voters at the South Highland Community Center polling place in Anniston on Tuesday afternoon.
A steady trickle of voters shuffled in and out of the neighborhood hub as Snodgress spoke of his democratic responsibility.
“Voting is an opportunity to see what you can do to make a change to the community to help somebody,” Snodgress said.
Mary Springer, a campaign worker for Mayor Jack Draper, said she is supporting him for the results he has achieved as the city’s leader.
“I’m totally for him, the things he has done, the crime rate, Anniston had the highest crime, I think, in Alabama, he’s got it down,” said Springer.
Springer credits the mayor with taking drugs off the streets and bringing unity to the city.
“We want Anniston to move on, unite and stop being divided, we want Anniston to be a model city,” said Springer.
“I want Anniston to move on, they’re talking about Anniston like we’re dogs you know,” she said.
At the Anniston City Meeting Center, Maxine Smith was passing out sample ballots, too. She was supporting Ciara Smith, who is running against incumbent Ben Little for the Ward 3 seat.
Maxine Smith was enjoying the warm autumn sun — a nice change from the wet conditions on election day in August.
“I love it, best weather to be out in, the best weather, last time on Aug. 25 it rained the whole day,” said Maxine Smith.
“Vote Ciara Smith, she’s in it to win it,” Smith said.
Robert Downing, an Anniston resident, had just emerged from the meeting center and was content with the entire process.
“Just voted, feels like a winner, feels like democracy in action. Life is good, you just have to take it as it comes,” said Downing as he pulled away in his sedan.
Campaigning for mayoral candidate David Reddick at the Anniston Meeting Center, Sheree Staples said she wants to see change in Anniston.
“I feel like the mayor that’s in there, it’s been years and there’s still no change,” said Staples.
Staples said that there are many abandoned structures, no opportunities for the city’s youth and not enough jobs.
“Vote Reddick, you won’t regret it,” said Staples.