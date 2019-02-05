Anniston will repay $361,000 in sales tax over the next three years to EarthLink Business and EarthLink Carrier, the City Council decided Tuesday.
According to City Manager Jay Johnson, the sum is what EarthLink claimed it was owed in sales tax overages from around 2010, when the company established a call center near Hillyer Robinson Industrial Parkway. The city will make three equal payments over the next three years.
The council took its vote after returning from an executive session in which matters of “pending or threatened litigation” were discussed, according to City Attorney Bruce Downey.
Johnson said that the company made “considerable equipment purchases,” and the sales tax on that spending was higher than it should have been. Johnson didn’t have the exact percentages on hand at the end of the council meeting.
He said that EarthLink filed a rebate request with both the state and Anniston. The state agreed to the request, Johnson said, and Anniston did as well, after weighing options.
“We reached an agreement to pay 90 percent of the amount requested by EarthLink,” Johnson said.
He said that the agreement would allow the city and EarthLink to avoid legal expenses incurred in a lawsuit.
During the meeting’s informal public comments, a woman who didn’t provide her name called out Councilman Ben Little for not standing during prayer or the pledge of allegiance at council meetings. The woman said she was a veteran, and that she had friends and family die in war, and she said that Little’s actions were disrespectful to the flag. She also criticized his frequent discussion of race in meetings.
After the line of public speakers petered out, Little stepped away from the dais, stood at the public speaker podium, and turned to address the woman directly. Council members are not allowed to create dialogue from their seats during public hearing, which Mayor Jack Draper had previously reminded the council and public.
The woman stood to face him.
“What I consider black and white, I can say it if I want to say it,” he said. “If I’m feeling a pinch, I say what I’m feeling.”
He said that he goes into the council chamber ahead of meetings to pray and salute the flag and referenced his own military background.
“I’m respectful to the flag and respectful to God,” he said. Though the woman interrupted him several times for further information, including to question if his behavior was a form of protest, Little declined to answer those questions.
During formal public comments — the council holds these to allow dialogue between members and the public — Ralph Bradford, an Anniston resident, attempted to prove that Anniston’s council-manager system of government is illegal. When he reached the topic of state legislation, Draper reminded him that he was approved to speak about city government, not state law.
Bradford claimed that the City Council has no power, does nothing, and only collects paychecks, then pointed to Johnson.
“There’s all the power,” he said.
A woman in the crowd asked him who hired Johnson. Bradford replied that the City Council hired him. The woman asked if that didn’t mean that the City Council did, in fact, have power. Bradford offered no response and changed the subject.
During the meeting, the council also:
Declared property at 1300 Walnut Avenue as surplus and conveyed that property to Anniston Water Works immediately. The property totals about 1.67 acres.
Waived and released a nuisance abatement contract on a property on South Leighton Avenue, after the owner agreed to pay for the city’s work on the property.
Made exception to the moratorium on permitting and construction of macro cell towers in Anniston, which will allow AT&T to build a cell tower in the Fort McClellan area to serve FEMA communications.
Approved financing terms with BB&T to buy vehicles and equipment. Financing can’t exceed $475,000, with an annual interest rate that can’t exceed 3.05 percent. That equipment includes five Ford Interceptor utility vehicles, one Ford F-250 truck for the Anniston Police Department and one Caterpillar wheeled excavator.
Approved general fund spending for office supplies and furniture from Crawford’s Office Supply, and $79,900 to Altec Nueco for a bucket truck for the public works department.