Anniston to open council meetings to public, end mask ordinance

The next time Anniston’s City Council members meet, constituents will be able to see their faces.
The council on Tuesday voted unanimously to lift the city’s mask order — requiring mask use inside city buildings — on July 6, the date of the next scheduled council meeting. The council also voted to resume the public comment portion of its meetings, a practice that was shut down with the arrival of coronavirus.
“It’s time we move on this,” said City Manager Steven Folks.
Folks said the public meeting process will be different than the process before the pandemic, with one public comment period — instead of the “formal” and “informal” comment periods the council once observed. Speakers will be limited to three minutes, he said, and will have to sign up to speak on the Thursday before the meeting.
Anniston’s city government is one of the last local institutions that still consistently demand mask use. According to Alabama Department of Public Health numbers, Calhoun County now sees an average of three or four new COVID-19 cases per day, down significantly from the transmission rate over the winter.
Masks will still be required in city buildings until the ordinance expires July 6, Folks noted.