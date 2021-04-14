Anniston to get $13.8 million from pandemic relief bill

Consider Anniston Mayor Jack Draper gobsmacked.
As a federal pandemic relief package made its way through Congress, Draper and the City Council occasionally discussed their expectations for the size of Anniston’s allotment. Information was scant. Forecasts were predictably conservative.
Then President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 into law.
All told, the act called for $1.9 trillion in nationwide relief. Alabama would get $4.04 billion. And Anniston would get $13.81 million — a sum roughly equal to one-third of the city’s annual budget.
Put another way, Anniston is getting $648,753 for each of its 21,287 residents.
“I did not expect that,” Draper said Tuesday.
City Hall was so surprised by the size of Anniston’s take that staffers “confirmed that figure with more than one source to make sure it was right,” Draper said, which it was.
“We’re very thankful,” Draper said. “It will be impactful no matter what it is spent on. We’re glad we’re getting what we’re getting.”
Other local city’s allotments aren’t as impressive, ranging from $3.93 million for Oxford to $140,000 for Hobson City. Calhoun County was awarded $22.03 million. Seemingly universal, however, is Draper’s unresolved curiosity about how the money can be spent. The incoming money is as grand as the dearth of information.
“We’ve really not gotten any real direction as to what the money can be spent on,” Draper said. “I’m hoping we can get some guidance pretty quickly.”
Waiting on spending rules
Mark Tyner, the Calhoun County administrator, wrote in an email that “we are currently awaiting guidelines/directives from the U.S. Treasury Department on exactly how these monies may be expended.”
Given that lack of guidance, Oxford City Councilman Mike Henderson said, “It’s not anything that we have talked about yet.”
At the state Capitol, Gov. Kay Ivey is also shy of details. “We are awaiting guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury,” Gina Maiola, Ivey’s press secretary, wrote in an email.
Undebatable, though, is the understanding that federal money must be spent on approved projects. In the case of the American Rescue Plan Act, municipalities must repay any money spent on ineligible projects.
Sexy expenditures — snazzy economic development projects, for instance — may have appeal, but they could place elected officials and county administrators in an unattractive vice-grip should those projects fall outside of the law’s scope.
“I think counties and cities are both going to be wise if they are very cautious, because this isn't a reimbursement program,” said Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama. “If you spend the money on something that Treasury later says is not eligible, where will you get the money to pay it back?”
Hoping to fund big-ticket items
Thus far, the Treasury and the Biden administration have peeled back only a few layers of the spending guidelines’ onion.
Those layers cover four basic spending areas:
— Investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure
— Improvement of government services damaged by COVID-19 revenue losses
— “Premium” pay to essential workers, or grants to their employers
— Response to the pandemic’s economic efforts through aid to households, small businesses, nonprofits and certain industries, specifically those in tourism and hospitality.
Brasfield is blunt. “We know what the law says,” he said. “And we know from our experience with the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act that what the law says and what the Treasury guidance will end up saying are not the same thing.”
Brasfield’s organization does not oversee the commissions in Alabama’s 67 counties; it instead advises and recommends. The lack of federal guidance is fueling the association’s advice that its members avoid decisions now that could prove detrimental later on.
“We’re saying to all the counties to get ready to receive the money,” Brasfield said. “And then we've said to them, sit tight, let’s make sure we have the guidance in hand, and then we’ll get to work helping you.”
Despite the act’s bare-bones instructions, it’s possible to envision pandemic relief money being spent on a number of areas in Calhoun County: Hobson City’s perpetually under-funded town budget; slowed economic development improvements in Jacksonville and Anniston; and countless infrastructure upgrades in the county’s rural areas.
Draper expects as much. “Certainly, that money should be able to be spent on actual damage caused by COVID, and we anticipate it will,” he said. “Looking to the future … it would be wise for us to pick out a few big ticket items and really make an impact.”
Monies must be spent by 2024
A critical element to the law’s guidance is its specificity. Will the law’s guidelines be interpreted broadly, or will they prevent municipalities from spending on worthwhile projects largely unaffected by the worst of the pandemic’s effects?
The law’s current infrastructure guidance offers an illustration, Brasfield said. As it’s written, the law allows for infrastructure investments in water, sewer and broadband. Nothing else is mentioned — not roads, not bridges, not sidewalks.
“The question becomes, is the Treasury guidance narrow — water, sewer, broadband — or is the Treasury guidance broader, that water, sewer and broadband are just examples, that you could do other things?
“Even when that’s answered, the question is, is it water, sewer, broadband that failed, that was a problem during the height of the pandemic, or (can it be spent on) water, sewer, broadband projects to respond to the pandemic going forward? That we don't know, either.”
Injecting hesitation into expectations, Brasfield said, is that federal guidelines for the CARES Act evolved over time. “When this guidance is initially rolled out, our guess is that our advice will be, ‘OK, let’s let the dust settle on those words before we start doing anything.’”
Municipalities have until Dec. 31, 2024, to spend their allotments. Any rush to decide how to spend the money, or on what, is self-inflicted. But the anticipation is nonetheless real.
“North of $13 million is a chunk for Anniston,” Draper said, “and we’re grateful for that.”