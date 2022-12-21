Anniston to establish police reserve force

The Anniston City Council has begun the process of establishing a police reserve force which will allow retirees from the active force to be available for service under certain circumstances.
The ordinance establishing the force, adopted on first reading Tuesday night, will be comprised of those who retired from the police department “after at least 20 years of service” and remain in good standing with state law enforcement certifications.
Those wanting to serve will be allowed to do so upon recommendation of the chief of police and appointment by the city manager.
The ordinance specifies the duties of the reserve officers “shall be limited to crowd control assistance, special events, traffic direction and control and other non-emergency situations where the reserve police can supplement the active police force and the reserve officers can act under the supervisory control of a certified law officer whose total span of control would be considered within reasonable limits.”
Any duties beyond those specified would be required to be “specifically assigned those duties by the Chief of Police of his or her designee and only when the reserve officer is accompanied by a certified law enforcement officer employed within the Anniston Police Department.”
Reserve officers will be allowed to carry weapons “to the extent allowed” by the department’s protocol and policies and must be properly certified.
They will also have arrest powers while performing duties assigned by the chief of police or designee provided they have maintained all proper certifications and training.
Reserve officers will not be compensated but are allowed to be paid for outside work when the department’s rules allow a certified officer employed in the department’s active force to do so.
“This was something that was brought up a few years ago,” Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles said. “We have guys retire who want to stay a part of the police department and are still young and able enough.”
Bowles said to be considered certified by the state requires 12 hours of training.
“We will provide as much free in-house training as possible,” Bowles said adding should reserve officers want to pursue more, they would be responsible to pay for the extra training. “This will be of no cost to the city.”
The council also authorized the submission of a grant application to purchase a high roof transit van to provide transportation to seniors and persons with disabilities. If approved, the city would pay 20 percent of the $84,173 project cost.
Vulcan Materials was awarded a $989,359 bid for the Leighton Avenue resurfacing project.
Council members also took time to acknowledge a recent proclamation from Secretary of State John Merrill commending fire Chief Jeff Waldrep for his years as a firefighter, instructor and chief.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.