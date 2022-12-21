 Skip to main content
Anniston to establish police reserve force

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

The Anniston City Council has begun the process of establishing a police reserve force which will allow retirees from the active force to be available for service under certain circumstances.

The ordinance establishing the force, adopted on first reading Tuesday night, will be comprised of those who retired from the police department “after at least 20 years of service” and remain in good standing with state law enforcement certifications.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.