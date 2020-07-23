Anniston to announce new police chief Friday

The city of Anniston plans to announce its new police chief Friday, according to a news release.
City spokesman Jackson Hodges said Thursday morning the city planned to make the announcement at 10 a.m. Friday in front of the Justin Sollohub Justice Center.
Hodges said the announcement comes after the three candidates — Clint Parris, Justin Sanford and Nick Bowles, all captains in the department — each completed a 15-day period as the interim chief.
“I know all of them did exceptionally well. It was a tough decision,” Hodges said. “All three candidates could do a good job if given the opportunity.”
City officials said in June they had expected to appoint the new chief by August. The new chief will succeed former chief Shane Denham, who retired June 4 after 25 years at the Anniston Police Department.
Hodges said crime rates dropped significantly under Denham’s leadership, particularly within the last year and a half, and he expects them to drop further.
“We’re confident that trend’s going to continue under the new leadership,” Hodges said.