Anniston to announce new fire chief on Monday

Anniston officials plan to name the city’s next fire chief on Monday morning at Anniston Fire Station 1, the city announced in a press release Wednesday.
The three finalists for the job are assistant chiefs Jeff Waldrep, Eric Arnold and Katherine Meherg. The three candidates were announced in October.
“Either one of them is fully qualified,” city manager Steven Folks said at the time. “They are first-class leaders.”
The three assistant chiefs each took 15-day stints acting as chief in a trial period that ended earlier this week.
Waldrep has been an Anniston firefighter for more than 26 years. He graduated from Cleburne County High School in 1989 and applied to be a firefighter after being encouraged by firefighters who went to church with his parents.
Arnold has been a firefighter at the Anniston Fire Department for nearly 22 years. He said he was born and raised in the Wellborn area, moved away during elementary school, returned in the ninth grade and graduated from Walter Wellborn High School in 1994.
Numerous attempts to reach Meherg for comment about her history with the department and goals if selected as chief were unsuccessful.
The new chief will replace Chief Chris Collins, who announced his retirement in September after about 24 years at the Anniston Fire Department.
Waldrep said he felt honored to be named as a candidate. He spoke with the Star during his trial period, and said it was going well and wasn’t too big of a change from what he’d done in his earlier position as assistant chief.
If he becomes the chief, he said, he hopes to continue the department’s previous accomplishments and expand the training center. His main focus as chief would be to make sure all of the department’s personnel made it home safely after each shift, he said.
Arnold said the idea of possibly becoming the next fire chief felt bittersweet. While Arnold was grateful for the opportunity, he was sad to see Collins leave, he said.
“I hated he retired,” Arnold said. “Even though it presented a good opportunity, he was one of my mentors.”
According to the rules of the Civil Service Board, Folks said, all of the assistant fire chiefs were required to take a test, and the top three scorers were candidates for the job of chief.
Folks said he is looking for a chief who will continue the “professionalism” and day-to-day operations that have always been in place at the fire department.
“Chief Collins is passing the baton, and there are people in place who are ready to take it,” Folks said.