Anniston starts Sunday Fun Days at community centers

Anniston 'Sunday Funday'
Courtesy of the city of Anniston

Sundays will be fun days for the kids visiting the four Anniston community centers in February.

“Sunday Fun Days for the Kids” will provide educational fun, games, activities and structure at each of the city’s community centers from 2-4 p.m. each Sunday of the month.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.