Anniston starts Sunday Fun Days at community centers

Sundays will be fun days for the kids visiting the four Anniston community centers in February.
“Sunday Fun Days for the Kids” will provide educational fun, games, activities and structure at each of the city’s community centers from 2-4 p.m. each Sunday of the month.
The city has announced the first event will be held Feb. 5 at the Wiggins Center, 2202 W. 17th Street.
South Highland Center, 229 Allen Ave., will play host on Feb. 12.
The Carver Center, 720 W. 14th Street, will be the site of the third event on Feb. 19.
The month of fun will end at the Hodges Center, 3125 Spring Valley Road, on Feb. 26.
