Anniston standoff suspect charged with terrorist threats

An Anniston resident remained in jail Monday after allegedly threatening authorities following an hours-long standoff last week.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged 44-year-old James Cicero Huckaby, also known as Jayda, on Thursday with making terrorist threats.
Deputies charged Huckaby on Wednesday with obstructing governmental operations and certain persons forbidden to own a pistol. Huckaby was also indicted on a previous firearms charge, and a bond on an attempted murder charge was revoked.
Court documents claim Huckaby threatened to stab a corrections officer on Thursday.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said deputies went to Huckaby’s home in the 600 block of 22nd Street in Anniston around 2 p.m. Wednesday to serve warrants on the indictment and bond revocation when they found that Huckaby had barricaded the doors and windows with cinder blocks.
Wade said deputies and Oxford police spent nearly 10 hours trying to coax Huckaby outside, at one point sending in a drone and throwing in tear gas canisters, until they broke down the front door around midnight.
When authorities went inside, they found that the home had been doused in kerosene, Wade said. Deputies caught Huckaby in a crawlspace near the home’s basement, he said.
Once officers got Huckaby out of the house, Wade said Monday, he heard Huckaby threaten to kill corrections officers once they got to the jail.
Huckaby’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27. An attempt Monday to reach Huckaby’s defense attorney, Joel Laird, for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Making terrorist threats is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.