Anniston signs deal for 4 more miles of Ladiga Trail

The city of Anniston has acquired four miles of former railroad bed to extend the Ladiga Trail — the second of the last three pieces needed to bring the popular hiking and biking trail to downtown Anniston, according to city officials.
“This will go a long way toward truly making Anniston a cyclists’ dream destination,” Mayor Jack Draper said in a Facebook video announcing the deal on Friday.
The video shows Draper and Ed Turner, manager of the Anniston Water Works, in a ceremonial signing of an agreement that will allow the city to buy four miles of former railroad, beginning in Michael Tucker Park and extending into the city. City and water works officials said the city will pay $30,000 for the land.
The Ladiga Trail is a 33-mile hiking and biking trail that extends along the path of a former railroad, passing north from Anniston through Weaver, Jacksonville and Piedmont toward the Georgia state line, where it connects with the similar Silver Comet Trail.
Connecting the trail to downtown Anniston has long been a goal of city leaders, largely because of the city’s growing reputation as a site for cycling-based tourism.
Anniston hosts the Sunny King Criterium bicycle race every year. Coldwater Mountain’s bike trails are popular with cyclists across the country. Recently opened trails at McClellan hosted a large competition for high school mountain bikers earlier this year.
City leaders hope to extend the trail into downtown Anniston. There are seven miles left to go, including the four that changed hands this week.
Water Works manager Ed Turner said the utility bought the four miles of railbed from the railroad when trains stopped running there.
“We needed the property for water mains,” he said.
Turner said there are still water lines under parts of the property, though he said he doesn’t expect maintenance of the lines to be a major issue even when there’s a hiking trail on top of them.
The city is still in negotiations with Norfolk Southern Railroad, which owns the remaining rail property, city officials say.
“We have two of the last three parts we needed,” city spokesman Jackson Hodges said. He said M&H Valve has allowed the city an easement to use parts of the old train track that it owns, providing the city another stretch of needed access.
It’s unclear when construction work to convert the property to a hiking trail will begin. Hodges said it’s likely the work won’t begin until the city reaches an agreement to acquire the last stretch of the former railroad path.
“It’s more efficient, financially and logistically, to do it as one project,” he said.