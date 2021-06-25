You are the owner of this article.
Anniston seeks input for comprehensive plan at Monday meeting

Anniston city leaders will hold a public meeting Monday to kick off the city’s comprehensive planning process.

Consultants from the Walker Collaborative, the firm the city hired to draft a long-term plan for the city, will introduce themselves to the public at a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at Anniston City Meeting Center, according to a press release from city spokesman Jackson Hodges. 

Local residents are invited to attend and give their input on the city’s future. 

A comprehensive plan is a document, usually created with input from local residents during town-hall-style meetings, that outlines a city’s goals for the coming years. Such a plan can drive zoning decisions and other city plans.

State law requires that cities the size of Anniston and larger have such a plan, but city officials say Anniston hasn’t gone through the full comprehensive planning process in several years.

Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.

