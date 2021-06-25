Anniston seeks input for comprehensive plan at Monday meeting

Anniston city leaders will hold a public meeting Monday to kick off the city’s comprehensive planning process.
Consultants from the Walker Collaborative, the firm the city hired to draft a long-term plan for the city, will introduce themselves to the public at a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at Anniston City Meeting Center, according to a press release from city spokesman Jackson Hodges.
Local residents are invited to attend and give their input on the city’s future.
A comprehensive plan is a document, usually created with input from local residents during town-hall-style meetings, that outlines a city’s goals for the coming years. Such a plan can drive zoning decisions and other city plans.
State law requires that cities the size of Anniston and larger have such a plan, but city officials say Anniston hasn’t gone through the full comprehensive planning process in several years.