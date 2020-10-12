Anniston seeking volunteers for Saturday cleanup, longer-term service projects

The World Changers aren’t coming to Anniston this autumn, but city leaders have a plan.
For the past several years, the religious nonprofit has brought volunteers from multiple states to Anniston to do home repairs and other community cleanup projects, often for older residents with low incomes.
That’s not happening this year because of COVID-19, city spokesman Jackson Hodges said. Instead, the city is inviting local residents to a Saturday cleanup at the Gateway to Anniston Mural Park, at 1507 Glen Addie Avenue.
That event will also be the launch of Anniston Changers, a local volunteer group that organizers hope will do regular community cleanups in the city.
“Our plan is to do a large-scale service project in October, and then another one in November,” Hodges said. “Then we’ll transition into a group similar to the World Changers.”
For the Saturday cleanup, Hodges said, city officials have identified 12 properties where owners have agreed to allow volunteers to do cleanup work. That work will include painting, removing an old deck and other jobs.
Hodges said organizers of that event have been in talks with the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama to explore setting up a nonprofit group to support future cleanups.
The first 100 people to register for the event will receive free Annison Changers T-shirts, Hodges said, and lunch will be served to volunteers at noon. The event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday.
To register, go to annistonchangers.com.