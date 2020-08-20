Anniston Schools may adopt written financial policies

Anniston City Schools may adopt a new document establishing its financial policies, which city Board of Education members said Thursday will address issues raised in recent audits.
Johanna Martin, hired in January as the school system’s chief financial officer, created a document outlining the procedures for various money-handling departments in the system. Martin presented the outline to board members during a meeting Thursday afternoon. The document addresses several items from financial audits in recent years, board members said, including policies around concessions, purchasing and accounts payable. The policy will be posted for seven days at the school system’s central office for inspection and sent to finance personnel, and will be brought before the board again for final approval.
“Everything that was listed on the last audit was covered,” said Robert Houston, board chairman. “Now we have something to hold people accountable.”
According to board member Trudy Munford, there had previously been no outline of school policies, to her knowledge, making it difficult to monitor and enforce financial practices.
Martin also spoke to board members about amendments to the 2020 fiscal year budget, most of which related to leftover money budgeted for programs and events that had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief among those was money set aside for professional development; most conferences for educators had either been canceled outright or moved to online participation. Money which would have gone toward admission or travel to those events will be spread to schools throughout the district, Martin said, along with summer school money that had also gone unspent with students at home instead of in classes.
Some of the money went to pay for personnel, Martin said, while much of it will be made available for general issues as they arise during the system’s in-person reopening in September.
Board members approved the amendments during the meeting, and also:
— Approved a bid for contract cleaning services for Sacred Heart Catholic School, and various personnel recommendations.
— Barred a representative of the Alabama Education Association from attending the meeting, which is open to the public, though the reasons for that action were unclear.
Angela Morgan, a district representative for the teacher’s association, was told before the meeting began that she could not attend. She was escorted from the building by a school resource officer. Morgan asked the officer why she had been asked to leave. The officer had apparently not been given a clear cause for Morgan’s removal, though it appeared to be related to a conversation the AEA rep had with a reporter after the prior school board meeting on Aug. 2, which the officer said had been characterized as creating a “hostile” environment.
Two weeks prior, Morgan had been asked by Superintendent Ray Hill to leave the premises while speaking with a reporter in the lobby of the central office building, just after a board meeting, and was again asked to leave a few minutes later while outside the building, still in conversation with the reporter.
She asked Thursday whether that discussion with the press, which had included topics critical of the board, had motivated the barring. The resource officer said the location of the conversation — in the lobby, and on the sidewalk outside — had been the issue with the discussion, rather than its content.
Asked if Morgan had been barred from meetings permanently, the resource officer said decision would be put in writing. Thursday night, Morgan said she had been told the written explanation would be sent to her employer.
Reached by phone, Hill declined to comment on the situation with Morgan Thursday.
Morgan, who works with AEA member teachers in several local school districts, including Oxford, Piedmont and Jacksonville, said she was “a little baffled.”
“It is truly something I’ve never experienced before, and I’ve seen a lot,” Morgan said.