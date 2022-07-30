Anniston school system hosts families for fun at high school

Local children enjoyed end-of-summer fun Saturday with Anniston schools’ inaugural back-to-school bash.
With loads of free stuff and fun activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Anniston High School grounds were dotted with families and their youngsters — all of whom have one more week of summer break before classes resume Monday, Aug. 8.
Bouncy houses, school supplies, face painting, a DJ, snacks, hotdogs, hamburgers and cold drinks were some of the free goodies up for grabs.
Event coordinator Sonja George greeted face-painted kids at the food tables.
“I am just elated. It’s awesome that our kids in the community have come out and were able to get some vendor community agency information to take home with them,” George said.
Several vendors, such as the Anniston Fatherhood Initiative, gave out information and supplies to the parents.
School Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill said the intent was to foster community togetherness. He hopes to continue the event in years to come for families and kids to get together and have some fun, whether it be at a park or some other type of venue.
“Our goal is for this to increase in size each year and try to bring everything together in one place,” Hill said. “I’m just so happy to see the people coming out, and hopefully this will get bigger as we go.”
The crowd included not just school-aged kids, but younger children as well. Nylah, 4; Grace, 2; and Jeremiah Adair, 3, were there with their dad, Jamie Stripling, to have a little fun. Each kid had a lollipop in one hand, and a bag of popcorn and other goodies in the other.
“We want them to grab something, because you know you have got to start that educational process as early as you possibly can,” Hill said.
Hill said the coordinator, George, and her team did a phenomenal job on organizing the event on such short notice. He thanked her and all the vendors who came out to participate.