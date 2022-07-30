 Skip to main content
Anniston school system hosts families for fun at high school

High school family

Nylah, 4, Grace, 2, and Jeremiah Adair, 3, munch on lollipops with their dad, Jamie Stripling, of Anniston, at Anniston Schools’ inaugural Back-to-School Bash on Saturday at Anniston High School.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Local children enjoyed end-of-summer fun Saturday with Anniston schools’ inaugural back-to-school bash. 

With loads of free stuff and fun activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Anniston High School grounds were dotted with families and their youngsters — all of whom have one more week of summer break before classes resume Monday, Aug. 8.  