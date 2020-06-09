Anniston school principals moved as school board shakes up top-level staff

Anniston’s school board shuffled principals to new schools and reassigned some high-level administrators in a personnel shakeup Tuesday.
In a called meeting at the board’s offices, board members voted to move Anniston High Principal Charles Gregory to the principal position at Anniston Middle School. Anniston Middle Principal Kimberly Garrick will move to Randolph Park, Superintendent Ray Hill said, and Randolph Park Principal Teresia Hall will move to 10th Street Elementary.
In comments after the meeting, Hill said the move was part of a broader set of personnel changes he’s been working on this year.
“I just think they have some strengths that they could help us in some other areas,” he said. “We’ve moved other personnel around all summer.”
Hill became superintendent a little more than a year ago, hired by a board that was keen on getting the school system’s financial problems under control.
The board in April approved the layoff of 19 teachers, and in the same meeting heard about the school system’s belated 2018 audit, which showed the school system spending $152,000 more than it took in. Auditors found that the school system’s bank statements didn’t reconcile with its accounts, that supervisors didn’t approve time sheets and that the chief financial officer often didn’t approve the payroll. Board members have also worried about federal funding that had to be sent back, unspent, because of failure to properly report data.
Former chief financial officer Jimmie Thompson resigned in September.
The board on Tuesday moved to transfer two central office administrators to teaching roles, leading to contentious testimony before the school board.
Board members proposed moving special education director Gwendolyn Baker to a special education teaching job at Anniston High, with no decline in pay. Baker opposed the move. Because the move was a transfer instead of a dismissal, Hill and board members concluded that the move didn’t require the usual behind-closed-doors discussion that’s conducted when an administrator is fired.
Hill told the board that Baker hadn’t complied with requests for information from the board’s new financial officer, Johanna Martin. He said she’d failed to provide “maintenance of effort” information on special education efforts, information that is needed to keep up federal funding for special ed programs.
“Most of these items regard neglect of duties,” Hill said.
Baker took to the podium in her own defense, saying the “maintenance of effort” reporting had always been done by the school system’s finance office.
“This has always been taken care of, and I have been here 16 years,” she said. Baker said she had expressed concerns about budget problems in recent years, and had seen money taken out of her budget without her knowledge. She then asked the council to meet with her behind closed doors to discuss the good name and character of another person — something legislative bodies are allowed to do under state law. Baker and the board met behind closed doors for more than 20 minutes.
After that meeting, the board considered a motion to transfer technology director Amy Hurst to a third-grade teaching position, also at no loss of pay. Hill told the board Hurst was being transferred for “lack of oversight of responsibilities” and that she was “slow to accomplish tasks,” explaining she’d failed to keep the school website up to date and failed to promptly sanitize notebook computers for use when the school system transitioned to school-from-home, another other things.
Hurst also took to the podium, saying she heard “a lot of untruths” in the stated reasons for her dismissal.
“I’ve been in this job for three years unassisted,” Hurst said. “I’ve asked for help repeatedly over the years.”
Hurst too asked for the council to go into executive session to discuss other people, and again the board went behind closed doors.
When they emerged, the board approved both transfers, plus the school principal changes. None of the principals spoke at the meeting. It’s unclear whether they were present. Citing COVID-19 and social distancing, the board met in its chambers while members of the public, including reporters, listened in via computer in another room.
Angela Morgan, a representative for the Alabama Education Association, said the hearings were unfair. Both administrators, she said, were informed of their transfer only the day before, she said, and weren’t given the option of a closed-door hearing. She noted that the school board’s lawyer seemed to be questioning Hurst and Baker, while neither woman had representation in the hearings.
She said both women should have been informed of the claims made against them before those matters were discussed in an open meeting.
“All those things he said, you all heard it the first time that I heard it,” Baker said in remarks after the meeting.
Hill said both discussions were conducted under the provisions of the Students First Act, a 2011 law governing dismissal of teachers.