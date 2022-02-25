Anniston school officials oppose public school fund diversion

Anniston school officials voiced their stern opposition to a controversial school choice bill pending in the Alabama Legislature during an Anniston board of education meeting Thursday night.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, would allow families to take about $5,600 annually in public funds and put them toward paying for a private-school education. According to published reports the bill would cost the Education Trust Fund $537 million annually.
Anniston school Superintendent D. Ray Hill is against the bill as written.
“This bill will only hurt the public school setting … this is not even about school choice, this is about a bill to ensure that people get funding, private or charter schools,” Hill said.
Board member Joan Frazier was also against the bill.
“Yet another rather heinous example of proposed legislation that undermines what I believe to be a pinnacle of our democracy, which is public education,” Frazier said.
School board president Robert Houston began his remarks about the school choice bill by reading an old African proverb.
“A smart man gathers knowledge throughout life, a wise man shares knowledge throughout life,” Houston said.
“With that being said, at first it can be a burden that holds you down, or it can be a bridge that carries you over to the promised land, but along the way it’s going to show you people’s ill will and malice against you as you go,” he said.
After metaphorically setting the stage for his remarks about the bill, Houston proceeded to highlight the pitfalls of the proposed legislation.
“The ‘parent choice’ bill, which is filled with misleading words, this bill is one of the most sophisticated and subversive attempts I’ve ever seen to divert public money to private schools and to expand charter schools — it’s nothing more than a voucher system on steroids,” he said.
“Every year there’s an attempt to do the same thing — different year same strategy — this bill would do nothing more than widen the disparity between the haves and the have-nots, it’s about power and control,” Houston said.
Houston then asked a series of questions about the bill.
“Is there anything in the parent choice bill that would improve the public education system, is there anything that will improve the public education trust fund, anything, is there anything that would improve the equity between schools and students, is there anything in the parent choice bill that would help the substitute and teacher shortage,” Houston said.
“That would be a no,” he said.
Houston fears once the education trust fund has been used to “prop up charter schools” the new word of the day will become proration.
“We haven't heard about proration for awhile,” Houston said.
Houston said that the bill is being advanced by lawmakers in “lame duck positions” and won’t be around to be accountable for their actions.
“We cannot get caught playing checkers while other people are playing chess,” he said.
“I’m dedicated to fighting this bill to the end, they rushed it through to get past every view of the public or the media. Why, because there’s a scam they were running,” he said.
“The people who are doing it show you one face, there’s a whole different face behind it, they don’t care about the children in the public school system,” Houston said.
In other business, Randolph Park Elementary School Principal Sonja Brown recognized some of the winners from the Heritage Festival oration competition held last weekend.
The winners at the meeting were Montego Teague, a Pre-K student at Cobb Preparatory Academy, Makaela Hunt, a second-grader at Randolph Park Elementary, Amelia Jackson, a fifth-grader at Randolph Park Elementary and Deidree Carwell, a second-grader at Randolph Park Elementary. Each kid recited their winning poem and spoken word.
The board voted unanimously to approve funds for the Anniston track team to attend the state championships in Perdido Beach later this year.