Anniston school leaders hope teachers will be vaccinated by end of February

Anniston school officials hope the school system’s teachers will be vaccinated by the end of February, and Superintendent Ray Hill says he doesn’t expect the school system to return to typical in-person classes until they do.
Speaking at an Anniston school board work session Thursday at Anniston Middle School, Hill said he’s reluctant to bring back a pre-pandemic school schedule until he’s sure educators will be safe
“There’s been a big push for students to come back, but what am I supposed to say to my staff?” he said.
Anniston public schools have held class online-only since before Christmas, a response to the surge in COVID-19 cases over the holiday season. The pandemic has killed 205 people in Calhoun County, 10 percent of the county’s population has had the virus and new cases are emerging at a rate of more than 80 per day.
Teachers have already returned to school, and Hill said Thursday that school officials had been operating under the assumption that kids would return Feb. 1. But without vaccinations for staff, Hill said, it’s likely that if students do return they’ll come back for only part of the week.
“If you come back two days this week, maybe you’ll have to do three days online,” he said, describing the potential schedule.
Anniston’s dilemma is another symptom of a vaccine rollout that’s going much slower than many people expected. Teachers are high on the state’s priority list for vaccines, but by most accounts Alabama is still working to reach all of its 75-and-up population, its highest-risk age group.
Anniston was one of the first local systems to shift to virtual schooling, after parent polls in 2020 showed a reluctance to send kids to in-person school during the pandemic. That may be changing. Hill said that at one city school, only 16 percent of parents have said they’ll keep their students online if there’s an option to go back to the classroom.
Hill said teachers won’t be required to get the vaccine, but they will be expected to come to school to work once the vaccine is available to them.
“I was a little apprehensive about getting the shot myself,” Hill said. “But at the end of the day, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”
Hill updated the school board on the COVID situation during a board work session followed by a short board meeting. Among other actions, the board voted 4-0 to enter into negotiations for tutoring services with consulting company Facts Education Solutions.
In a second 4-0 vote, the board opted to enter into an agreement with Hustle Inc. a school-turnaround consulting firm, to work with the school system for the coming two years. Sabrina Winfrey, director of federal programs for the school system, said the cost of that agreement was still being negotiated but would likely be around $100,000 per year.
Winfrey showed the school board television news clips of Hustle’s work with the Hattiesburg, Miss., school system, where Hattiesburg High unveiled a new logo to rebrand that school.
“We have to rebrand ourselves,” said school board president Robert Houston. “Nobody else is going to do it for us.”
The school board also heard from Don McPherson, of the Alpharetta, Ga.- based consulting firm ABM, who proposed that the school board hire the firm to modernize its facilities with an eye toward energy savings. McPherson said the school board could save $176,000 per year on utility costs by upgrading old air conditioning systems and putting them all on one central control system, as well as switching to LED lights.
Board members took no action on that proposal Thursday. Board members have for years worried about the high cost of running multiple school buildings in a system with a shrinking student body, and have often considered plans to close or consolidate schools.
The board also voted Thursday to enter into a settlement with CST Transportation,which was the school system’s school bus contractor for more than a decade. Anniston dropped CST in 2020, citing the cost of the contract and a desire to get newer buses with air conditioning.
CST sued in state court in July, saying the city breached its contract by not paying for $42,814 in services the company provided in February and March 2020.
No settlement agreement was available in online state court records Thursday. Hill said the settlement would cost the school board $30,000.