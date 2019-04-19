Anniston’s Board of Education is set to pick its next schools chief on Tuesday, after interviewing six candidates for the job over the last two weeks.
Board president Robert Houston said Friday he thinks board members will spend the weekend narrowing their own lists to their top three choices, “which will make our conversation on Tuesday a lot easier,” he said.
The board is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at its offices on the campus of Anniston Middle School. The meeting is open to the public, though a portion of it may take place behind closed doors, in what’s known as an executive session.
Finalists interviewed in public sessions by the board included Marlon Jones, the interim superintendent; Angela Bush, of Trussville; D. Ray Hill of Snellville, Ga.; James D. Martin III of Smiths; Matthew Alexander of Eufaula; and Garrett Brundage of Conyers, Ga.
Whoever the board selects will replace Darren Douthitt, who resigned in January after nearly five years running the school district. The job will pay between $122,000 and $132,000 annually, the board decided in February, somewhat less than Douthitt’s $138,633 salary according to information from the State Department of Education for fiscal 2019.
The board hired the Alabama Association of School Boards to manage its search for a new executive leader. Houston said Friday the board was pleased with the quality of candidates the association provided.
He said the board was most concerned with finding a superintendent who could lead the system academically and financially. The school district has emptied its state-required reserve fund, and board members have said the system is operating on a deficit, paying its regular expenses with a line of credit.
“For me, everything is about leadership,” Houston said, adding that his top three candidates “exhibited great leadership characteristics, and that’s why I’m so happy.”