Anniston school board talks pay disparity for after-school programs

The Anniston City Schools Board of Education on Tuesday approved supplemental pay rates for teachers during the 2020-21 school year, though some members said the rates still need to be adjusted from what was approved.
Teachers in the school system receive additional pay for extracurricular activities, most notably the coaches of after-school sports programs, but the benefit was extended to teachers in charge of academic programs in recent years. Drafts of the school board handbook have in prior years clarified that after-school work, like sponsoring or leading athletic support teams, academic clubs or other extracurriculars, are “considered additional nonteaching assignments to be made and approved on an annual basis,” and are “not considered to be a part of a teaching contract or appointment.”
Board President Robert Houston asked Chief Finance Officer Johanna Martin to compare the current supplement schedule to that of prior years; Martin said she found no significant differences from before.
But board member Trudy Munford noted that academic club sponsors tended to make less in supplemental pay than their athletic peers.
“I’m trying to figure out why in the world are we giving our department heads $1,000 and we have the weight trainers getting a whole lot more,” Munford said, though she acknowledged that football programs might be more of a financial draw for the system.
Board member Joan Frazier also noted the discrepancy, pointing out that more support could be given to teachers working with non-sports programs.
“We must ensure fair payment of supplements for things that take place outside the classroom,” Frazier said.
Houston recommended approving the supplemental schedule as-is and returning to it later.
“Can I make a recommendation that we don’t try to jury-rig this right now, that we that continue working our financials to get them really healthy,” Houston suggested, “before we start to spend more. I know we feel good now, and we need to add some things that are missing, but we need to consider our next budget period, to look at increasing some of the departments.”
Frazier asked Houston if a vote in favor of the supplemental pay rate could be made with the understanding her concerns would be revisited; Houston agreed.
During the meeting, the board also:
— Adopted written accounting policies for its finance department. Members of the board discussed the document, penned by Martin, the CFO, during a meeting last month. Munford said during that meeting that there had, to her knowledge, not been a set of written financial policies in the school system for some time. Houston expressed excitement that the document would create accountability. The policy was approved without much in-meeting discussion.
— Pulled an update to the student code of conduct handbook from the agenda, pending further review from an administrative team, according to Superintendent Ray Hill.
— Approved the 2020-21 salary schedule for system employees.
— Discussed and approved an increase of insurance on Anniston High School’s driver’s education vehicle.
— Approved a bid for custodial services at Sacred Heart Catholic School. While the school is a private institution, it can request money from the CARES act distributed by the federal government earlier this year, for which Anniston City Schools acts as a steward.
Sacred Heart is the only private school to request CARES funding from Anniston so far, according to Martin; the school has also asked for money to buy personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.