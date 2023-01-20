 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Anniston school board presented with chance to use all-electric school buses

During a work session Thursday afternoon the Anniston Board of Education heard from a representative from School Transportation Solutions (STS) about the possibility of replacing the diesel-powered school buses with a fleet of electric buses to ferry students to and from school.

STS is the bus contractor for the Anniston city school system.  

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.