Anniston school board formally congratulates football team

Anniston Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill, left, recognize Anniston head football coach Rico White, center, and Kamron Sandlin during the board of education’s meeting on Wednesday. White is the Calhoun County 4A-6A coach of the year and Sandlin is the Calhoun County Class 4A-6A player of the year.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

Although the Anniston High School Bulldogs didn’t wrap up their 2022 gridiron campaign exactly the way they wanted, the Anniston Board of Education was still happy to congratulate the team and coaches for their undefeated regular season and playoff appearance.

During a board meeting Thursday afternoon, Anniston head coach Rico White — Calhoun County Class 4A-6A coach of the year — along with Kamron Sandlin, Calhoun County Class 4A-6A player of the year, both received gifts from Anniston school Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill.

