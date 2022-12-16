Anniston school board formally congratulates football team

Although the Anniston High School Bulldogs didn’t wrap up their 2022 gridiron campaign exactly the way they wanted, the Anniston Board of Education was still happy to congratulate the team and coaches for their undefeated regular season and playoff appearance.
During a board meeting Thursday afternoon, Anniston head coach Rico White — Calhoun County Class 4A-6A coach of the year — along with Kamron Sandlin, Calhoun County Class 4A-6A player of the year, both received gifts from Anniston school Superintendent Dr. D. Ray Hill.
Hill said that Sandlin was representing not only himself but other players who have attained Power 5 Division 1 scholarship offers that brings distinction to Anniston city schools and the community itself.
Coach White thanked everyone in attendance for the support the Anniston Bulldog football team received during the season.
“It was a great season, we didn’t reach our main goal but I tell you what, the kids really fought. One thing I was asked the other day, ‘If I could do the Andalusia game over what would I have done,’ well, I stressed all week, start fast, start fast, start fast, we started fast, we scored 21 points but I forgot to tell them to finish strong,” White said to a chorus of laughter.
The Bulldogs fell to Andalusia 35-28 during a Class 4A quarterfinal game on Nov. 18.
“So that’s where I messed up but like I said we’re going to keep building and representing y’all the right way,” he said.
Sandlin thanked everyone and said he was going to play football at the University of South Carolina.
Hill gave White a plaque and Sandlin a trophy.
In other business, Ken Goble, facilities coordinator for the school system, told the board the timeline for new roofs on the high school and middle school is running ahead of schedule.
Goble said the original start date for the roof replacements was mid-April but that’s been moved up to mid-January.
Materials and supplies needed for the aging roof replacements have already begun to be delivered at the two schools.
The contractor told Goble that the expected completion date for the new roof at the middle school is mid-March. The expected completion date for the main high school building minus the career tech facility should be by the end of April, Goble said.
“The career tech is a different deal because it’s going to be a complete tear-off,” he said.
Goble said the career tech building actually has two roofs that have concrete and metal decking that may or may not have to be removed depending on its condition. If the concrete has to be removed, any classes under it will have to be moved to another area, he said. Goble expects that the contractor will work on the career tech building during the summer months and the completion date is dependent on how much work has to be done.
In other business, the board:
— Approved the financial statement for November 2022.
— Approved purchase of metal detectors to be used at certain school events along with hand wands.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.