Anniston school board considering closure of Tenth Street Elementary

Anniston’s school board will consider closing one of the city’s schools — most likely Tenth Street Elementary — at its next meeting later this month, superintendent Ray Hill said Wednesday.
“We’re narrowing it down,” Hill said in a work session with school board members Wednesday at Anniston Middle School.
School leaders in the city have talked for years about the possibility of closing or consolidating schools in the city, where three elementary schools, a middle school and a high school serve 1,786 students. A decade ago, enrollment in the school system was around 2,400.
Anniston’s overall population has been in steady decline since the late 1990s, when the Army closed Fort McClellan, the training base that was once the core of the city’s economy. The state as a whole has seen its student population decline in recent years, something state school officials have attributed to the aging of the state’s population.
School board members have long expected a need to reduce the number of school buildings, though the plan for closure has been in flux. As late as September, the school board discussed the possibility of moving all elementary students to the building that now serves as Anniston Middle School, though that proposal never came up for a vote.
With 290 students, Tenth Street has the smallest enrollment of any school in the Anniston system. It also seems to have the fastest-shrinking student body, with a drop of 62 students between the 2018 and 2019 school years. For comparison, Randolph Park Elementary has 315 students and lost five students over the same time period.
Hill said it’s also the oldest of the city’s school buildings. According to The Anniston Star’s archives, it opened in 1954.
“One of the things that’s been getting under my skin is the problems we’ve been having with a number of our buildings because of their age,” Hill said. He said the average age of an air conditioning system in an Anniston school is 30 years. Powering those systems and repairing aging buildings is costing the school system money, he said, and there may be future COVID stimulus funding for upgrades to ventilation in schools.
The school board at recent meetings has heard proposals from consultants who want contracts with the school system to refurbish the schools’ heating and lighting systems to save money. Typically, the proposal is for the city to buy new equipment and pay off the loan for that equipment with money saved in utility costs.
The board on Wednesday heard a proposal from Kyle Keith of Schneider Electric, who estimated the school system would save 20 to 30 percent on its roughly $800,000 annual utility bill by replacing air conditioners, using LED lights and making other changes.
School board members didn’t vote on that proposal, but they were clearly keen to cut the cost of maintaining the buildings they own. Board president Robert Houston suggested tearing down structures such as the former school building on 12th Street, which is now used for storage.
There’s still a chance Hill will ultimately recommend a different school for closure later this month. Hill said he has already presented the Tenth Street proposal to the city’s lawyers. The city is still bound by a court order in Lee v. Macon, the lawsuit that desegregated Alabama’s schools, and requires a judge’s approval for major changes such as a school closure.
Houston, the school board president, said the option of building a new school to replace or consolidate old elementary schools is likely off the table.
“A lot of people are going to say to us, ‘Well, why don’t you just build a new school?’” Houston said. “I ask you, who’s going to float a bond issue for that?”
Hill said a one-cent sales tax for schools would solve a lot of the school’s problems. No one at the meeting actually proposed asking for a tax increase.
“I live in the real world, not a fantasy,” Houston said.