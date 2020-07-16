Anniston school board approves reopening plan

The Anniston City Board of Education approved the superintendent’s school reopening plan in its meeting on Thursday, with an Aug. 5 start date — though the first two weeks will be online-only.
The plan states that all students will begin the school year completely online, with assignments provided through the school district’s learning management system, Schoology. Registration for classes will begin Monday and continue through July 24, both in-person and online.
After Aug. 14, families will have the choice to continue virtual learning or enroll their child in face-to-face instruction, both of which begin Aug. 17. Once a family has chosen either virtual or face-to-face, they will be committed to that choice for a full nine-week period, at the end of which they may choose a different method of instruction, according to the plan.
“This will also give the teachers time — roughly eight additional days — to actually plan for students who arrive on Aug. 17 and to also prepare for virtual lessons for those students that selected virtual learning,” said Anthony Bonds, the board’s executive director of curriculum, who presented the superintendent’s plan to the board.
Schools around the country are grappling with how to reopen schools safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Calhoun County Schools system announced Wednesday that it will delay the beginning of classes until Aug. 11 to allow more time for faculty training. The week before, the system announced its reopening plan, with many teachers expressing concern about in-class safety and social distancing.
Bonds stressed the importance of families providing updated information to their school, including cell phone numbers, home addresses and email addresses, in order to successfully “figure out social distancing.”
“We really need to be certain who will be in the building,” Bonds said.
All students, whether virtual or in-person, will be issued Chromebook laptops at registration to complete assignments, a measure designed to cut down the transfer of paper and textbooks between students and teachers, according to Superintendent Ray Hill.
“Students who have a need for internet access, we will collect that information and reach out to those families and provide internet access to those families,” Bonds said, explaining that access would be funded by a combination of community sponsors and support from the board.
A poll of 200 families conducted by the board indicated that 55 percent plan to enroll their children in virtual learning. Bonds said that those enrolled in virtual learning will receive instruction through Google Meets and follow a routine schedule for attending classes. Meals for virtual students will be offered through pickup.
Bonds said that “all teachers will be trained” in how to conduct virtual learning in the event that all classes are transferred online. However, not all teachers will teach virtual classes, Bonds said, explaining that it will depend on the teachers’ preference and skills.
“There are gonna be some teachers who may say that’s something they want to do in terms of virtual learning and others may say they prefer to teach the kids that’s coming in,” Bonds said.
Students receiving in-person instruction will have their temperatures taken as they exit school buses and randomly throughout the day, Hill said, but families are encouraged to take their child’s temperature before sending them to school. Students with a temperature of 100.4 or higher are advised to stay home. Any student who falls ill during the school day will be placed in an isolation room until a parent arrives to pick the student up.
“In this plan, we have written that it is mandated that all staff and students wear a mask,” Hill said, noting that the school will have extra masks, though parents are asked to send their children to school with masks. Visitors will also be required to wear masks.
The plan also states that district staff will sanitize and disinfect schools regularly, and seating will reflect social distancing protocols. Hand sanitizer and washing stations will be available throughout schools and the classrooms. Buses will be cleaned and sanitized after each use, Hill said, and social distancing will be enforced.
Students are also encouraged to bring their own water bottles labeled with their names, as water fountains will not be available. Most meals will be served in classrooms, and in situations where the cafeteria will be used, social distancing will be followed “as best as possible,” according to the plan.
Board President Robert Houston raised the concern of not checking temperatures as students enter a school bus.
“If a student gets on the bus and he has a temperature, that means every student on that bus is impacted,” Houston said.
Hill said the only defense against Houston’s concern is that everyone will be wearing a mask and the buses are sanitized between uses, but he acknowledges there is “no guarantee.”
“A lot of individuals are symptomatic and may not show the signs,” Bonds said.
Hill cautioned that the board may come back in August with a completely different plan, dependent on changing numbers from the county’s emergency management agency.
“At the end of the day, all we can do is the very best we can to put things in place to keep students safe, keep our teachers safe,” Bonds said.
In other business, the board:
— Approved a contract with ‘Your Life Matters Mental Health Facility’ to provide free emotional and mental health services to students and teachers.
— Announced a called meeting for Aug. 4 at 2 p.m.