Anniston scholar-athlete now an example for local children

From first layup to community leader, Huntingdon College Hall of Famer Patricia Pickens, 28, rose from humble beginnings shooting in local basketball courts.
Anniston-born and raised, Pickens’ claim to fame began at 12 when she picked up the sport with Anniston Parks and Recreation Department under the tutelage of Steven Folks, now Anniston’s City Manager.
“Patricia started her basketball prowess at Carver Community Center when she was a little girl,” Folks said. “She learned her first layup when she played for me at Carver Community Center when I was director. That’s how far she’s come.”
Pickens is now herself the director of Carver Community Center.
“Isn’t that ironic?” Folks said. “You learn to do your first layup and you become the director of the same center?”
Pickens said Folks had a profound impact on her at a young age, and would become a vital part of her life.
“He saw something in me at a young age and gave me opportunities that made a difference in which direction my life would go,” Pickens said.
Pickens said there were many people that she attributed to the support of her success, including Folks; her mother, for her continued devotion to her overall journey; and her coaches, Eddie Bullock at Anniston High School and Buzz Phillips at Huntingdon College, a liberal arts school in Montgomery.
Pickens said Bullock pushed her to play at a higher level and was more than a coach — he was a father figure to her.
“He instilled morals and values in me that I still carry with me today,” Pickens said.
Bullock said Pickens was an avid player, eager to learn the sport. That determination and drive “made it a lot easier to teach her.”
Asked if he was excited for her once he learned that she’d been inducted into the college’s hall of fame, Bullock said, “Actually I was, because that was one of her dreams. She wanted to play college ball.”
Bullock said he taught Pickens that if she wanted to achieve greatness, she would have to put in the time. Folks, however, said he wanted to stress that Pickens never put basketball ahead of her education.
“Patricia never allowed athletics to overshadow the importance of education,” Folks said. “She is a self-starter and accepts instruction as well as constructive criticism equally well.”
Folks said that while Pickens holds a bachelor's degree from Huntingdon College, she also holds a masters degree from Jacksonville State University — which she obtained while maintaining a job.
Pickens said her coach at Huntingdon, Phillips, pushed her leadership abilities, supported her, and showed her unconditional love.
Phillips said that in the 49 years that he has coached and mentored players, Pickens was one of the best overall student athletes he has ever had.
“In the classroom she was at the top and on the basketball floor she was a great player as well as a team leader,” Phillips said. “In crucial situations everyone knew who was going to get the ball. She made so many game-changing plays that led us to the NCAA tournament second round. She was a come-early and stay-late person.”
That determination paid off, driving to her to become Huntingdon’s all-time leading scorer for women’s basketball. She led the team to its first-ever NCAA Tournament berth and led the women’s team to an NCAA Tournament win in her sophomore year (2012-2013), and was the first women’s basketball player at Huntingdon College to earn All-Region honors, according to the Huntingdon College report.
Phillips said when he learned of Pickens’ induction to the hall of fame, it filled him with great excitement and “was a great honor” for him.
“It was an honor to recruit and coach her for four years,” Phillips said.
Pickens said her own initial reaction was “shock, happiness, and excitement.”
“Then, as I was able to take everything in, I felt validated because I proved to myself and to others that I really am good enough,” Pickens said. “I felt reassured that playing professional basketball was an option for me, but just not what God intended for me. Lastly, relieved because my sacrifices for basketball didn’t go in vain.”
Pickens said her biggest challenge since then has been asking herself what her life would hold after basketball.
“I’m still young, therefore seeking and asking God His plans for me is always on my mind,” Pickens said.