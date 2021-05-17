Anniston Salvation Army thrift store reopens after four years

After nearly two years of hard work and prayers, the local Salvation Army chapter saw a long-held dream come true: the reopening of its thrift store.
The Salvation Army Family Store, located at 430 Noble St. in Anniston, officially opened Monday morning during a ribbon-cutting ceremony. A handful of people had already lined up outside to shop before its doors opened.
Employees and Salvation Army officers proclaimed, “Doing the most good in Anniston!” as Cpt. Jennifer Graham sliced through the red ribbon with an oversized pair of scissors.
The reopening comes more than two years after the Salvation Army closed and demolished its men’s shelter on Noble Street and four years after the thrift store closed.
The reopened store could be the key to getting the shelter back, too, said Damon Graham, who leads the local Salvation Army chapter with his wife, Jennifer.
Damon Graham said Monday that proceeds from the store go to provide those in need with help finding food and housing, getting bills paid and seeking mental health care or drug rehabilitation. Additionally, he said, it offers items at a reasonable price.
“Not having this store didn’t make sense,” he said. “We want to make sure we’re doing all that we can to help ourselves help the community.”
Lead sales clerk Alison Bates said she noticed shoppers were excited that items were tax free. She said she expects business to pick up as more people hear about it.
There are other thrift stores in the area, Graham said, but he hopes the Salvation Army Family Store is quick to distinguish itself. The store asks for gently used items and only sells the best of its donations, he said.
“We believe that if we serve our community in the spirit of excellence and love, then we will become preferred over other options,” he said.
Bates and manager Melissa Steen said they had worked for about a month to gather donations, sort through them, price them and get the store organized. During that time, Steen said, people had knocked on the door and called to ask when they were opening and offering to donate.
“We’ve had a lot of interest,” she said.
The Salvation Army spent the past two years completely remodeling the building, Graham said, “We had to change the floor structure. We had to update the plumbing, the heating, the air,” he said. “We had to pretty much create a new store.”
Luckily, he said, the Salvation Army was met with open arms by Anniston City officials during the process. He was “overwhelmed with gratitude” toward those officials, volunteers and donors when that day finally came, he said.
“The Salvation Army’s success today is the community’s success,” he said. “We didn’t get here alone.”