Anniston Salvation Army falling behind Red Kettle goal

The Salvation Army in Anniston reports it is falling behind its Red Kettle goal for 2022 with only days left before Christmas.
The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser that finances the many services and programs offered to individuals and families in need throughout the year in Anniston.
“This has been a challenging year for many individuals and families in our community facing economic hardship or crisis,” said Salvation Army Maj. Ray Jackson. “We continue to see increased need from those impacted by high inflation and food and fuel prices. The Red Kettle Campaign is falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2022 kettle goal of $5,000. We are praying the community will offer support in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to help those when they need it most.”
The Salvation Army bells will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas Eve and the organization is optimistic that it can still reach its fundraising goal with the community's support.
“The generosity of our amazing community is always a blessing to witness first-hand. The Salvation Army is so grateful, and we want you all to know that every dollar stays in Anniston to help our community,” Jackson said. “This means we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, provide a safe night's rest to someone facing shelter insecurity and help a family stay in their home in our community for months to come.”
Jackson added volunteers are crucial to the success of the Red Kettle campaign and it’s not too late and easier than ever for individuals, families, groups, and businesses to sign up as volunteer bellringers. Interested persons or groups can call 256-236-5643 to sign up to volunteer.
“If you can’t get outside and ring the bell in person, you can always give to our virtual kettle from the comfort of your home,” Jackson said. “Go to annistonkettle.org to make a donation to serve those in need in our community,” Jackson said.
For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign or any other Salvation Army program, call 256-236-5643 or visit its 420 Noble Street location.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.