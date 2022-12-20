 Skip to main content
Anniston Salvation Army falling behind Red Kettle goal

The Salvation Army in Anniston reports it is falling behind its Red Kettle goal for 2022 with only days left before Christmas.

The annual Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser that finances the many services and programs offered to individuals and families in need throughout the year in Anniston.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.