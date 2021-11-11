Anniston salutes veterans in park ceremony

A breeze tousled the overhead flags and the trees Thursday at Anniston’s Centennial Park as the annual Veterans Day Ceremony took place.
Emcee and event coordinator Ken Joiner, himself a veteran, welcomed the crowd of about 200, noting that rain was not part of the ceremony — even though dark clouds were gathering in the sky by the time a final salute took place.
Just before the opening ceremony, a presentation honored the late James “Eli” Henderson, a veteran and longtime public servant who died in August of 2020. A monument with his likeness stands behind the Vietnam Memorial Wall at the park.
Henderson, a former longtime Calhoun County commissioner, also had served as the Calhoun County Circuit Court clerk. Some of his accomplishments include the institution of a one-cent sales tax that funded local governments, the creation of a park in Wellborn with four ballfields, the erection of a monument to four Vietnam veterans from Wellborn High School and support for Janney Furnace, the Civil War park in Ohatchee.
His widow, Carolyn Henderson, now serves the same people her husband served as a county commissioner.
“It’s the best tribute they could have given him,” she said. “He loved this park, and he loved the people of District Three, and they loved him.”
Henderson’s daughter, Kim McCarson, the current Calhoun County Circuit Court clerk, is proud to bring her father’s grandchildren to see the monument.
“I like that it is here,” she said, “and I can see it when I visit here. Everybody who comes through here will know who he is.”
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper opened the formal portion of the ceremony.
“We are proud to be Americans and to be free,” he said, “but that pride comes with a price, and members of the armed service have paid that price. We cannot thank you enough for that sacrifice.”
The Young Marines, a handful of young people who comprise a local unit of the National Youth Organization, led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Probate Judge Alice Martin sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
McCarson introduced the dignitaries at the event, including all the veterans and several elected officials and others who serve locally.
Singers Ryan Robertson and Steve Chappell sang numerous patriotic and inspirational songs. At one particularly touching moment Roberts sang “Things Left at the Wall,” which lists many of the items left at the Vietnam War Veterans Walls by grieving family members who come to pay their respect. The song lists such items as their fallen loved one’s photographs, favorite brand of beer, rosary beads, Stars of David, flower, letter and combat boots.
At one point in the ceremony, a member of the Marine Corps League placed a wreath, honoring veterans at the Vietnam War Memorial Wall. Later, the Young Marines erected the Fallen Soldier Memorial, after which family members and friends laid flowers on the monument and announced the name of a fallen soldier for each one.
Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge spoke to the crowd and asked people to applaud Rollins and the late Henderson, both of whom took the initiative to create the Centennial Park, giving Calhoun countians a place to honor veterans and others who served.
Before the end of the ceremony, members of the Marine Corp League fired several volleys as a salute to veterans.
Anniston Star reporter Bill Wilson contributed to this report.