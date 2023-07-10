Anniston’s semi-pro basketball team wins first game

Anniston’s new semi pro basketball team Model City came out on top in its opening day game against Augusta, Ga., on Saturday.
By a score of 110 to 93, Model City began its season on top, despite the quick turnaround in assembling the team.
Anniston’s athletics director Darren Spruill told an Anniston Star reporter that city officials received an invitation to join the semi-professional basketball league, PeachBasket by 1891, just months before its opening day.
“We honestly, within the last four or five months, had gotten the knowledge of the league and the invitation, and getting the team together and uniforms and schedules and everything has been very quick,” Spruill said.
Spruill said Anniston City Manager Steven Folks told him that the deciding factor to join the league was that it was launched on the idea that the makeup of the team would consist of local people, rather than bringing in outside professionals.
“It’s everyone from your hometown. It’s a hometown coach. It’s hometown players that grew up playing in the leagues around. Once Mr. Folks heard that, he was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is great,’” Spruill said.
Furthermore, Anniston is rich with athletic ability with an abundance of basketball talent, according to Anniston ball club manager La’Ray Williams.
“We’re definitely competing,” Williams said. “We’re going to compete every time we step on this floor. We have some great talent on this court.”
“There’s just a lot of good basketball players, a lot of talent in this area,” Spruill said.
The team consists of men aged 21 years old and older who are predominantly from the city of Anniston, according to Williams. Though calling the city their hometown is not a requirement, it is an Anniston team, Williams said.
“It’s a great opportunity for the city. This is our first year, something new just to kind of bring togetherness to this community,” Williams said.
Spruill said that the group posted the word out to community centers and online to garner interest from players to join the team. He said a few of the team members played college basketball, and many of them did very well in high school ball.
“It’s good for them to get to continue to play,” Spruill said.
“Also for our younger guys to see them play, and ‘hey I was playing in the little leagues like you were, and now I’m playing in the big leagues,’” Spruill continued.
Spruill said that finding ways for Anniston’s youth to interact and benefit from the team was a major plus for him.
With youth camps and other community relations events, Spruill said the team wants to build a relationship with the high school and inspire young athletes.
Williams said that he has hopes the new team would set up bigger possibilities in the future such as a better court, and even outside economic revenue from the visiting teams.
“This is the beginning. It’s going to get better. It’s going to even branch out to semi-pro women. We’re looking forward to that,” Williams said.
The city of Anniston has “taken the lead” by helping the team get on their feet such as by providing a space to play at the Anniston Aquatic Center and team uniforms, Spruill said. However, he added that the team is “definitely looking for sponsors.”
For more information on when and where the Anniston Model City basketball team will play next, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/annistonballclub.