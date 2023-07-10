 Skip to main content
Opening day win

Anniston’s semi-pro basketball team wins first game

Ballers

Anniston’s Model City semi-pro basketball team comes out on top in its first-ever game, in which the foe was the squad from Augusta, Ga.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Anniston’s new semi pro basketball team Model City came out on top in its opening day game against Augusta, Ga., on Saturday. 

By a score of 110 to 93, Model City began its season on top, despite the quick turnaround in assembling the team. 

