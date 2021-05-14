Anniston’s place in civil rights history and memory

I recently had the pleasure of talking with Ray Arsenault, the author of the ground-breaking work “Freedom Riders: 1961 and the Struggle for Racial Justice.” Our conversation ranged from small talk about our families, Ray’s recent retirement as the John Hope Franklin Professor of History at the University of South Florida to the 60th anniversary of the Freedom Rides and the national monument site in the old Greyhound bus station on Gurnee Avenue.
Ray and I first met a decade ago as part of the 50th anniversary. He was part of Freedom Rider 2011, a re-creation of the original rides organized by PBS to coincide with the airing of the documentary, “Freedom Riders.” True to the original ride, the group of college students, 1961 Freedom Riders, and participants stopped in Anniston. Unlike 1961, the group had a warm welcome and visited the two bus murals on Noble Street and Gurnee Avenue.
I remember this event vividly, not just because it was a moving recognition of that pivotal moment in the civil rights movement and Anniston’s history, but because it differed so drastically from what I had found upon moving to Anniston in 2001.
In 2001, there were no murals. There wasn’t even a historical marker out on Highway 202 where the bus was burned. There was literally nothing publicly noting the infamous role our town had played in the history of the civil rights movement. It is an observation that Ray made as well on his initial visit to Anniston in 2006 when he first brought students to town tracing
the rides.
Fortunately, much has changed.
In 2007, a historical marker was erected at the site of the bus burning. Shortly thereafter, several city notables, white and black, began an effort to publicly acknowledge the role Anniston played in the Freedom Rides, capitalizing on some of the historical tourism money being raked in by other Southern cities like Birmingham and Montgomery where the movement and the violent reaction to it had played out. These efforts produced the murals and culminated in the 2017 designation of the sites of the bus station and the bus burning as a national monument. The bus station site opened to the public in April 2021.
As a historian of the Civil War era, I asked Ray what he thought about the national monument designation after all these years, especially in the context of the nationwide effort to remove the Confederate monuments that dot public spaces throughout the South. Beginning in the decades after the war and accelerating during the Jim Crow era, white Southerners spent ungodly amounts of money on Confederate monuments, which they placed not in cemeteries near the Confederate dead, but instead on courthouse lawns and town squares.
These monuments tell a story.
It is not a story of the wartime heroism of Confederate soldiers as many modern supporters claim. It is a story of white supremacy and the effort to maintain it after slavery was abolished. The prominent placement of the monuments in these public spaces was an effort to convey that message to one segment of the Southern population specifically, Black Americans.
In recent years, growing numbers of Southerners have encouraged the removal of these monuments to more appropriate venues, like museums and cemeteries. That push has met with a great deal of resistance throughout the South.
Four years ago, the Alabama state legislature passed a measure that established a $25,000 fine against cities or counties that removed monuments in place 40 years or more. In recent days, state legislators, white and mostly Republican, are working to strengthen that legislation by putting in place additional $10,000 fines for any person who facilitates the removal of such a monument. Despite this pushback, in 2020 the city of Anniston did remove its Confederate obelisk from the median on Quintard Avenue. Today, all that remains is a concrete pad.
So why does it matter that the Confederate monument is gone and the national monument to the Freedom Rides is in place? It matters because monuments tell us more about the people who erect them than they do about the historical event or person they are supposedly meant to commemorate. The Southerners who erected the Confederate obelisk hoped to tell and reinforce a story of a white South in which Black Americans were second-class citizens. The Southerners who began working in the early years of the 21st century for the Freedom Riders National Monument wanted to tell a different story, a story of courage in the face of racial hatred, a story of love for this nation’s democratic ideals, a story of racial healing and equality. The Freedom Riders story, Ray pointed out, shows that “we’re not hapless and hopeless …. change can occur if people have enough courage and conviction.”
On this 60th anniversary of the Freedom Rides, as our nation continues to battle the forces of racism, inequality, and injustice, may we all embrace the memory of the courage of those original 436 Americans — white and black, rich and poor, Northern and Southern, male and female — who were willing to risk their lives to create what Martin Luther King, Jr. famously called the “beloved community.” We haven’t achieved the beloved community yet, but the more we celebrate Americans like the Freedom Riders who fought for its values, the closer we get to that destination.
Jennifer Gross, PhD, is an associate professor of History at Jacksonville State University.