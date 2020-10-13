Anniston’s Little questions vote totals in possibly final council appearance

Outgoing City Councilman Ben Little challenged the Anniston Star’s accounting of the Oct. 6 runoff election vote in a Tuesday meeting — a meeting that may be his final appearance on the council.
“Who did some voodoo math, and who did some voodoo reporting?” Little asked in a special called meeting at the Anniston City Meeting Center.
Council members met at 11 a.m. to carry out regular business originally planned for an Oct. 6 meeting, which was postponed because Oct. 6 was city runoff election day. They convened in the morning because of a state rule demanding they meet before noon a week after the election to count provisional ballots and certify the Oct. 6 vote.
That count brought no big surprises. Mayor Jack Draper won re-election as mayor, Jay Jenkins won another term as Ward 1 councilman and Demetric Roberts won his first term as Ward 2 councilman. Little lost the Ward 3 seat to Councilwoman-elect Ciara Smith. Ward 4 Councilwoman Millie Harris won reelection on Aug. 25 without a need for a runoff.
Council members at the Tuesday meeting opened and counted provisional ballots, which had been rejected by voting machines or otherwise not automatically accepted on election day. Those ballots nudged the vote totals only a little. Reddick, with 10 ballots cast, picked up the most provisional votes of any candidate.
But Little noticed a discrepancy in the numbers as reported in The Star. Smith, his opponent, had only 452 votes in the city’s final count, while The Star on Oct. 6 reported her vote total as 471. Little said The Star also seemed to undercount votes for David Reddick, who challenged Draper for mayor.
Little was correct. On review, Star staff discovered that, because of a data entry error, the paper overcounted Smith’s election night total by 20 votes. (Smith picked up a single provisional vote Tuesday, bringing her total to 452.) The Star also undercounted Reddick’s election night total by 80 votes. The winners are correct as the Star reported them on Oct. 6.
It’s possible the Tuesday meeting could be Little’s last on the council. Council members voted 3-1 Tuesday to cancel their second October meeting, which would push the next meeting into November, when newly elected members Smith and Roberts will be sworn in.
Mayor Jack Draper said the meeting was canceled because the council hasn’t had a work session this month. The council typically holds work sessions to discuss matters that will come up in future meetings.
“The issue in my mind is that we’re not having a work session today,” he said.
Little said he did have business left to do, and he said he may call for a special session of the council later this month to discuss that business. The council held no vote on the items Little had on the agenda.
One of those was a motion to hire an architect to design a new school building for Anniston City Schools. Council members have said they would prefer to hear from the school board before acting on that proposal.
Another of Little’s proposals would have the city withdrawing its money from BB&T Bank for deposit elsewhere. Councilman Jay Jenkins said he was willing to consider the idea but didn’t want to act until the city knew more about the rates it would get with other banks.
Council members asked City Manager Steven Folks to seek proposals from other banks, but they did not vote on Little’s motion.