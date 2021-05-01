Anniston’s Downtown Market opens the season

Saturday marked the first day of the season for the Downtown Market spread out under a huge white tent on 10th Street across the street from the Anniston public library. Vendors offered crafts, pork skins, fresh strawberries, plants, grass-fed beef and coffee.
An unseasonably cool May breeze greeted the early morning vendors and patrons as the sun stubbornly tried its best to warm things up a bit.
At the Eastaboga Bee Company’s booth, bottles of honey on display glowed with a vibrant amber from the early morning light hitting them. Company owner Justin Hill said the honey from his farm is harvested from Memorial Day through the fourth of July. Besides honey, Hill was also offering a variety of goods made out of beeswax.
Hill said the last cold snap last month had an effect on his several hundred bee hives, explaining they are not as big as they usually are at this time of the year.
When asked how his honey compares to the kind found on the shelves in the grocery stores, Hill said with a smile, “There’s no comparison, it’s so much better.”
If someone sees bees on their property buzzing around flowers, “Let them be,” Hill urged.
Julie Brown, owner of Yogi Julz, had several tables displaying her artwork, jewelry and handcrafted leather goods. Brown, a certified fitness and yoga instructor, said her paintings are in the impressionist art style because they are not realistic like a photograph.
“Yoga and art is my passion, I’m just selling my leather crafts and my beadwork and having a fun time with the market,” Brown said.
Old Traditions Farms from Rabbittown offered a variety of grass-fed beef and pork from a large freezer. Owner Clint Parris said ordinarily he would also be offering eggs, however, the recent tornado destroyed all of his chicken houses including the chickens. Parris said he will rebuild the structures soon to start offering eggs again.
Parris said his beef and pork comes from animals raised on the family’s farm and offers home deliveries of their natural products.
“To me our beef tastes like what beef should taste like — you're getting that full flavor,” said Parris.
At Nanny’s Fresh Produce, Canning and Fried Pies booth proprietor Tammy Parris was busy helping customers with their purchases. Parris said she has been coming to the Downtown Market since the 1980s as it has moved from place to place over the years.
A large wooden rack displayed a variety of colorful jars of canned goods.
Parris said she has a lot of repeat customers and her two top sellers are her vegetable soup and chow chow.
Hudgins Homestead from Weaver offered a wide variety of vegetable plants. Kimberly Hudgins said that they offered sunflowers, six varieties of tomato plants, yellow squash and zucchini, along with flowers which attract butterflies.
One of the four bell peppers for sale included the chocolate bell pepper.
“It’s the sweetest bell pepper, it’s so sweet you can eat it like an apple,” said Hudgins.
The Downtown Market will be open every Saturday morning from 7-11 a.m. until Oct. 30.