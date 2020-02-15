Anniston’s Black Heritage Festival reaches 40 years

There were a few things Sukanya Spaulding wanted viewers to take away from her performance Saturday.
“Know who you are, and don’t be afraid to show it,” Spaulding said. “And if you’re confused, it’s fine, everybody’s confused and life’s weird. Just don’t be afraid to know that you’re confused and know that you don’t know.”
Spaulding, an eighth-grader at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School, was one of dozens of kids who recited poems, speeches and monologues during the 40th annual Anniston Black Heritage Festival at Longleaf Botanical Gardens.
“I hope it will reach 40 more,” said Georgia Calhoun, the festival’s founder and coordinator. “I know I won’t always be able to do it, but as long as I’m here, I’m going to see that it’s done right.”
Calhoun, 89, said she initially started the program to get more African Americans involved in Anniston’s museums and give young people a chance to express themselves, improve public speaking skills and learn about black history.
“It’s exciting to see these children do their speeches and things,” Calhoun said of this year’s contestants. “They do things that older folks couldn’t do.”
Calhoun said the festival has always drawn a decent-sized crowd, but it’s gotten bigger and more inclusive every year.
“It brings the community together,” Calhoun said. “We need to get to know each other.”
Calhoun said this year’s contestants did “beautiful jobs,” and she hopes more schools get involved in the future.
“We need to invest in our children. We need to make sure they are ready for the outside world,” Calhoun said.
Spaulding said she wrote her own monologue, “What If?” based off of things that have actually happened to black people, like racial bullying and being terrorized by the Ku Klux Klan.
Spaulding said this was the second year she’s written her own monologue for the festival.
“I like writing stuff and I did one last year that I wrote called, ‘Life Changes,’ so I thought, ‘I’ll write myself another one,’” Spaulding said. “That’s how ‘What If?’ came to be. I was thinking about… things that have actually happened like the KKK coming around and just straight up snatching people for no reason.”
She said she was very nervous beforehand. While she didn’t win, she said she wasn’t upset about it. She said her performance eased her previous reservations about public speaking.
“You just go up there and do it. Don’t be afraid, and don’t have fear, because if you’re afraid that’s going to hold you back and if that holds you back, then you’re not going to do the things that you want,” Spaulding said.
Spaulding’s older sister, Solanya Spaulding, a junior at Sacred Heart, won first place in her division. She said the award was unexpected, and thanked one of her teachers, Ms. Matson, for her encouragement.
The elder Spaulding recited “The Creation” by James Weldon Johnson — the same poem her brother used when he previously competed in the festival.
Like her sister, Spaulding said she also learned more about public speaking.
“Backstage, I was really nervous but when I got onstage it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be,” Spaulding said. “I feel it really helps us to get out there and… not be afraid to get up and speak and state our opinions.”
Harry Gilliam of Eastaboga said he’s attended the festival for the past five years and off and on beforehand. He said he especially enjoyed Sukanya Spaulding’s monologue.
“She had a chance to display her writing skills and her oratory skills,’ Gilliam said.
While Gilliam doesn’t have any kids of his own but, he said, that didn’t stop him from feeling proud when he saw those who performed at the festival.
“It’s uplifting in the black community to have a program like that,” Gilliam said. “It displays the young kids’ intellectual being instead of sports and music.”
